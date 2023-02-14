Hyundai, Kia anti-theft software expected to roll out later this month for millions of cars

Hyundai and Kia are launching an anti-theft software to prevent the theft of millions of vehicles that have been targeted by the social media challenge.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kia rolls out anti-theft software to combat social media trend

News Center 7 previously reported that Kia developed a software upgrade that can be installed to “restrict operation of [the] vehicle’s ignition system should [the] locked vehicle be the subject of a break-in or theft attempt without a key,” a spokesperson for the company said in a publicly released letter.

Hyundai and Kia have continued to develop their anti-theft software, which now is reportedly ready for millions of their vehicles that lack an immobilizer, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) spokesperson said.

The companies will provide the software free of charge to the vehicle owners.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It’s a nightmare;’ Area Kia owner has car stolen for second time amid ongoing social media trend

The software update will include a “theft alarm software logic” to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to a minute, the NHTSA spokesperson said. The update will also require the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.

The update came after law enforcement in Montgomery County formed an auto theft suppression unit for the more than 500 stolen cars. Of the 1,500 reported car thefts and attempted thefts last year, 662 of those involved Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

A disproportionate number of stolen cars were Kia and Hyundai after a social media challenge, specifically on TikTok, demonstrated how to easily steal cars manufactured by the companies. The challenge encouraged “young people to break-in and steal certain Kia vehicles,” the Kia spokesperson acknowledged.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘They’re to stomp it out;’ Insurance companies concerned in car theft spike amid social media trend

Current owners were urged to contact Hyundai (toll-free at 800-633-5151) or Kia (toll-free at 800-333-4542) for information on the free software update.

Once a car was updated, Hyundai said they would provide customers with a “window sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection,” the NHTSA spokesperson said.

The updates and stickers are expected to roll out beginning later this month. The roll out will happen in phases over the next several months.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kia spontaneously combust in Dayton street, no injuries reported

While the software would help combat one issue, Kia owners, like Mercedes Mason, said they were also concerned about spontaneous combustion.

Mason told News Center 7 she was at a stoplight in Dayton Wednesday when a truck driver told her that her 2017 Kia Sportage was smoking.

“The car caught on fire. I don’t know exactly what caused it,” she said.

Mason said her mom already replaced the engine once after a recall notice due to fire risks. While she and her son were lucky to be unharmed, her car was a total loss.