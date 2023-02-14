MLB world reacts to huge Padres news

The San Diego Padres are in agreement with All-Star pitcher and 2013 NLCS MVP Michael Wacha on a contract, reports The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. San Diego’s deal with the free-agent right-hander is pending the completion of a physical.

While terms of the contract have yet to be revealed, Wacha had been seeking a two-year deal, according to Rosenthal.

Wacha, age 31, arguably had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022. He posted a 3.32 ERA in 127.1 innings pitched. Wacha pitched to an 11-2 record in 23 starts, striking out 104 batters in the process.

Wacha spent last season with the Boston Red Sox . He spent prior seasons in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals , New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays .

In his career, he’s posted a career 4.05 ERA with 1,021 strikeouts in 1,153.2 innings pitched.

“Padres addressed long-term uncertainty in rotation,” Rosenthal tweeted. “Since Aug. 1, five-year extension for [Joe] Musgrove, six-year extension for [Yu] Darvish, potentially three years for [Nick] Martinez and now agreement with Wacha, who was seeking two years. [Blake] Snell still eligible for free agency at end of season.”

The MLB world buzzed about the news of Michael Wacha’s deal on Tuesday. Many praised San Diego for adding additional rotation depth as the Padres opened up camp.

