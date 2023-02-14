Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Wanted man surrenders after mother killed, child taken in Ohio

By Cris Belle,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tKmU_0kn663z600

Previously aired video above shows coverage of the fatal shooting before the arrest was made.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The fugitive wanted for fatally shooting a woman and taking her 7-year-old daughter is now in custody.

Authorities say Joshua Lynch, 35, self-surrendered to Cleveland police on Monday. He was wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Cleveland Division of Police for homicide, according to a release from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Report: Ohio mom pistol whips man accused of sex with teen

The 34-year-old victim, Jovon Lynch , was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the passenger seat of a car behind a home in the 16200 block of Huntmere Avenue the morning of Feb. 8, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office stated.

According to investigators the suspect, who is identified as the 7-year-old’s father, allegedly shot the mother and left the scene with the child.

Ohio train derailment: Health concerns mount as locals complain of dead fish, headaches

The child was later found at Elyria Police Station after investigators say the suspect dropped her off with family members.

Joshua Lynch was listed as the Fugitive of the Week on Feb. 13., which U.S. Marshals credit for urging him to surrender.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Convicted killer appeals murder of Cleveland officer Shane Bartek: I-Team
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
Police: Fatal crash suspect turns himself in
Cleveland Heights, OH13 hours ago
Video shows attack at Hopkins Airport
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ALERT: Possible abduction of teen girl in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Ambulance struck by gunfire while transporting patient in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
‘Don’t target us’: Cleveland EMS union leader speaks out after ambulance hit by gunfire
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
See it: SUV crashes into Ohio building
Cleveland, OH15 hours ago
Ohio city council president among six men arrested for human trafficking
Eastlake, OH13 hours ago
5 confirmed dead after Ohio-bound plane crashes in Arkansas
Little Rock, AR8 hours ago
‘Something just blew’: 911 calls reveal terrifying moments after Oakwood Village explosion
Bedford, OH20 hours ago
1 person killed in Oakwood Village factory explosion, medical examiner confirms
Bedford, OH2 days ago
I-Team: Rocky River substitute teacher removed after using slur
Rocky River, OH1 day ago
I-TEAM: Council demands action after explosive e-mails come from CLE airport workers
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
What we know: U.S. spy balloons made in Northeast Ohio
Akron, OH1 day ago
These 2 Ohio cities rank as top party capitals of US
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Why Giant Eagle is removing some of its bottled water from shelves
East Palestine, OH13 hours ago
Allegiant offers new flight to vacation destination from Akron-Canton Airport
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Jelly Roll joins list of Ohio concerts to see in 2023
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Browns part ways with special teams coordinator
Cleveland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy