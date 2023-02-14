Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Two bodies pulled from Lake Erie identified

By Cris Belle,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XT96_0kn65FWm00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two men who went missing during a fishing trip over the weekend were identified as the bodies who were pulled from Lake Erie on Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed Elce Malik-Bay, 44, and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, were found dead in Lake Erie in the vicinity of the East 55th Street Marina in Cleveland.

Man accused of attempting to kidnap Xenia child will stand trial

“On Monday, February 13, Cleveland Metroparks Police Department dive team led the recovery of two individuals from Lake Erie. The recovery happened just off the coast of E. 55 th Street Marina. The description of the two males is consistent with that of the missing individuals reported by Cleveland Police Department,” Cleveland Metroparks said in a statement.

Uncovered: Explosive emails from Hopkins Airport workers to city hall

Cleveland Metroparks police found their vehicle at the East 55th Street Marina. The U.S. Coast Guard helped in the search of the area.

The circumstances surrounding their death are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
See it: SUV crashes into Ohio building
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Video shows attack at Hopkins Airport
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
Men shot backing car out of Cleveland driveway
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio city councilman among six arrested for human trafficking
Eastlake, OH17 hours ago
‘Something just blew’: 911 calls reveal terrifying moments after Oakwood Village explosion
Bedford, OH21 hours ago
1 person killed in Oakwood Village factory explosion, medical examiner confirms
Bedford, OH2 days ago
Stark County coroner identifies man killed in Canton Township fire
Canton, OH1 day ago
U.S. Marshals look for fugitive known to frequent Cleveland, Euclid
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
ALERT: Possible abduction of teen girl in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
‘Don’t target us’: Cleveland EMS union leader speaks out after ambulance hit by gunfire
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Ambulance struck by gunfire while transporting patient in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Convicted killer appeals murder of Cleveland officer Shane Bartek: I-Team
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
I-TEAM: Council demands action after explosive e-mails come from CLE airport workers
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
1 dead, 13 hospitalized following fire, explosion at metal factory near Cleveland
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Police: Fatal crash suspect turns himself in
Cleveland Heights, OH14 hours ago
5 confirmed dead after Ohio-bound plane crashes in Arkansas
Little Rock, AR9 hours ago
Why Giant Eagle is removing some of its bottled water from shelves
East Palestine, OH14 hours ago
Fire officials: Willoughby apartment complex collapsed in under 30 minutes
Willoughby, OH2 days ago
2 taken to hospital after vehicle smashes into Elyria bakery
Elyria, OH3 days ago
‘They were two peas in a pod’: Two Cleveland brothers drown in Lake Erie
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Ohio State Highway Patrol: 36-year-old man killed in Summit County crash
New Franklin, OH3 days ago
2 hurt in shooting, car crash at stop light
Brook Park, OH3 days ago
Person dies in Canton apartment fire
Canton, OH4 days ago
What we know: U.S. spy balloons made in Northeast Ohio
Akron, OH1 day ago
Bodies of Cleveland men found in Lake Erie identified
Cleveland, OH8 days ago
Woman shot in leg on Oberlin Ave.
Lorain, OH4 days ago
Suspected drunk driver kills man in his bedroom
Green, OH2 days ago
Man charged with drug trafficking, possession near Turnpike
Oak Harbor, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy