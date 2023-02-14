Open in App
Decatur, IL
WCIA

Two teenagers arrested in Decatur shooting investigation

By Bradley Zimmerman,

8 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Decatur that left the victim fighting for their life earlier this month.

The shooting happened at 22nd Street Discount Liquor the night of Feb. 2. Decatur Police officials said that officers arrived at that location in reference to a report of a gunshot victim and discovered a 38-year-old individual with life-threatening injuries. The victim is stable and recovering from their injuries.

Champaign Police: Man in critical care unit after weekend battery

Detectives from the Decatur Police Department began investigating, processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. From that investigation, officials said, they obtained arrest warrants for two people: a 16-year-old juvenile and 19-year-old Shawn Howell Jr. Both were charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Feb. 6 and was detained in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. Howell was arrested on Monday and was booked into the Macon County Jail.

Anyone who has further information about the shooting is asked to call Decatur Police’s Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).

