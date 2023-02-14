Lifetime Sets Tisha Campbell, Remy Ma and Tami Roman Movies for Early Spring (EXCLUSIVE)

Lifetime ’s spring slate of movies kicks off on March 4 with eight new movies premiering back-to-back through April 15.

The network today announced the addition of six original films to accompany, “Black Girl Missing” starring Garcelle Beauvais (also of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and “Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story,” which will premiere on March 4 and April 8, respectively.

The six additional originals — “Girl in the Closet,” “The Hillsdale Adoption Scam,” “Twisted Sister,” “Every Breath She Takes,” “Giving Hope: The Ni’cola Mitchell Story” and “Drunk, Driving, and 17” — have a slew of stars joining the projects, including Tami Roman , Remy Ma , Jackée Harry, Tisha Campbell , Tamala Jones, Mena Suvari, Joy Nash and Keshia Knight Pulliam.

“Girl in the Closet,” “The Hillsdale Adoption Scam” “Drunk, Driving, and 17” and “Giving Hope: The Ni’cola Mitchell Story” are each inspired by true events.

See below for Lifetime’s 2023 early spring slate.

“Black Girl Missing”

March 4, 8 p.m.

As Cheryl (Garcelle Beauvais) searches for her missing daughter Lauren (Iyana Halley), authorities have concluded that Lauren is a runaway and abandon the case to proceed with another missing person case, a white teen girl. Cheryl and her 15-year-old daughter Marley (Taylor Mosby) won’t stop the search, and enlist the help of a dedicated community of amateur internet sleuths all in effort to find her missing daughter.

“Girl in the Closet”

March 11, 8 p.m.

After 10-year-old Cameron’s mother, Patricia (Remy Ma) suffers an aneurysm, the young girl is placed in the hands of a convicted murderer, her Aunt Mia (Tami Roman). Mia reaps the benefits of fostering her niece, as her sister Patricia searches for a decade for Cameron. As the decade continues, Cameron faces unspeakable atrocities leading her to face death’s doorstep. “Girl in the Closet” is the latest “Girl In” film, following “Girl in Room 13,” “Girl in the Basement,” “Girl in the Bunker,” “Girl in the Box” and “Girl in the Shed.”

“The Hillsdale Adoption Scam”

March 18, 8 p.m.

Married couple and business partners, Bethany (Keshia Knight Pulliam) and Terrence have a booming business, but as the two revel in their successful business, they struggle to have more children. That is until a pregnant stranger, Georgia, shows up on their porch asking for help. Bethany believes this is her opportunity to introduce a new baby into her family. As the pregnancy progresses, the couple grows suspicious and begin to uncover Georgia’s unsettling secrets, and motivations.

“Twisted Sister”

March 24, 8 p.m.

Emily (Mena Suvari) seems to have it all, a beautiful daughter, a successful PR firm, an inheritance from her parents and a maturing marriage with her husband Kyle (Mark Famiglietti). But, everything begins to crumble when Lily (Joy Nash) appears and claims to be Emily’s half sister; once Lily joins Emily’s world, everything goes awry.

“Every Breath She Takes”

March 25, 8 p.m.

Jules Baker (Tamala Jones) celebrates the belief that she is finally free from her abusive husband Billy (Brian White), after Billy presumably dies in house fire during the couple’s final physical altercation. But as she begins to rebuild her life, Jules, now known as the woman “that killed her husband,” begins encountering a series of life-threatening events, all the while she believes she’s beginning to see Billy at every corner.

“Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story”

April 8, 8 p.m.

Bakery owner and reality TV star Birdie Moore’s (Stephanie Mills) world begins to fall a part once her family secrets are put in the spotlight. As the secrets begin to threaten her reputation, Birdie concedes and lets go of her pride in order to maintain her legacy.

“Giving Hope: The Ni’cola Mitchell Story”

April 9, 8 p.m.

At a book signing, author Ni’cola Mitchell (Tatyana Ali) realizes that her true calling is to help disadvantaged girls and help provide the opportunity for young women. With the help from her sister Nene (Nadine Whiteman Roden) and daughters Diamond (Kudakwashe Rutendo) and Destani (Mikalah Reid-Beckette), the author put hers career on hold and creates Girls Who Brunch, an organization that works to empower young women.

“Drunk, Driving, and 17”

April 15, 8 p.m.

Honor student Kim (Savannah Lee Smith) is every parent’s dream – she’s a stellar student, popular, responsible, and preparing to attend Stanford. But everyone’s impressions of her change after one disastrous night. At a supervised house party at her boyfriend Dan’s house, Kim sees him flirting with another girl, and runs for her car and makes the worst decision of her life. In just a second, Kim wrecks her life, after destroying her car and almost killing a classmate. As Kim faces the consequences for her actions, Dan’s parents, Martha (Michael Michele) and Tim also face scrutiny for serving alcohol to minors at their home.