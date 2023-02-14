Open in App
Women's College Basketball NET Rankings

8 days ago

The NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, replaced the RPI after the 2017-18 season and it is used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.

Through Sunday, Feb. 12
TEAM RECORD CURRENT PREVIOUS
South Carolina 25-0 1 1
UConn 22-4 2 2
LSU 23-1 3 3
Stanford 24-3 4 4
Indiana 23-1 5 5
Utah 22-2 6 6
Duke 22-3 7 8
Iowa 20-5 8 9
Notre Dame 20-4 9 7
Texas 20-6 10 10
Villanova 22-4 11 11
Ohio St. 21-4 12 12
Virginia Tech 20-4 13 18
Michigan 20-5 14 14
Iowa St. 15-7 15 16
Maryland 21-5 16 15
NC State 17-8 17 13
Florida St. 20-7 18 17
Tennessee 18-9 19 20
Colorado 20-5 20 21
Oregon 14-11 21 19
Alabama 19-6 22 22
North Carolina 18-7 23 23
Baylor 16-8 24 25
Creighton 18-6 25 24
UCLA 20-6 26 27
Arizona 19-6 27 28
Southern California 19-6 28 26
Ole Miss 19-5 29 29
Middle Tenn. 20-4 30 31
Louisville 19-8 31 32
South Fla. 22-5 32 30
Kansas 16-7 33 33
Illinois 19-7 34 34
Mississippi St. 18-7 35 35
Oklahoma 20-4 36 39
Columbia 19-4 37 36
Arkansas 19-8 38 42
Gonzaga 23-3 39 37
Marquette 16-8 40 38
Oklahoma St. 18-7 41 41
Purdue 17-7 42 40
Georgia 17-9 43 47
Nebraska 14-11 44 44
FGCU 22-3 45 45
Miami (FL) 16-9 46 43
Washington St. 16-9 47 48
South Dakota St. 21-5 48 46
Michigan St. 13-12 49 49
Princeton 17-5 50 50
Virginia 15-11 51 51
UNLV 23-2 52 52
St. John's (NY) 19-5 53 53
Bowling Green 21-2 54 55
Oregon St. 11-14 55 57
SFA 19-4 56 58
Seton Hall 15-10 57 59
Syracuse 16-10 58 61
Missouri 15-10 59 56
Drake 14-8 60 54
Cleveland St. 23-3 61 60
Rhode Island 21-3 62 68
Massachusetts 21-4 63 63
UNI 17-6 64 62
Clemson 14-13 65 64
West Virginia 15-8 66 66
Kansas St. 14-11 67 65
Memphis 14-9 68 69
DePaul 13-12 69 70
Green Bay 21-4 70 67
Toledo 19-4 71 72
Texas Tech 16-9 72 74
Washington 13-11 73 71
Ball St. 20-4 74 75
Georgia Tech 12-13 75 73
Houston 10-13 76 79
Portland 16-7 77 76
Wake Forest 14-11 78 77
California 12-13 79 78
Colorado St. 15-8 80 80
Kentucky 10-13 81 82
SMU 15-7 82 83
Auburn 13-11 83 81
Harvard 14-8 84 84
Penn St. 13-12 85 86
Boston College 14-14 86 88
Belmont 15-10 87 87
Fordham 15-9 88 89
Illinois St. 17-6 89 85
San Diego St. 18-7 90 91
Saint Joseph's 17-7 91 92
Florida 14-11 92 90
Tulane 13-11 93 94
Tulsa 16-8 94 93
East Carolina 17-8 95 96
Rice 17-6 96 95
Richmond 15-8 97 101
Sacramento St. 17-7 98 97
Jackson St. 14-8 99 98
Georgetown 11-13 100 99
Pittsburgh 9-16 101 102
Long Beach St. 16-7 102 100
Vanderbilt 11-15 103 103
BYU 12-12 104 105
Wyoming 15-8 105 104
Missouri St. 16-7 106 109
Penn 14-8 107 106
Liberty 15-7 108 107
James Madison 19-6 109 110
Minnesota 9-16 110 111
Texas A&M 6-16 111 117
Fairleigh Dickinson 18-5 112 113
Boston U. 18-6 113 114
Drexel 18-6 114 108
Montana St. 17-8 115 115
New Mexico 14-11 116 116
Temple 10-14 117 118
Wichita St. 14-11 118 112
Troy 15-9 119 119
Northwestern 8-17 120 121
UTEP 16-7 121 120
UC Irvine 17-5 122 122
Kent St. 13-8 123 123
Providence 13-13 124 125
Arizona St. 7-16 125 124
Santa Clara 12-13 126 126
San Francisco 14-10 127 127
Butler 8-17 128 129
Wisconsin 8-18 129 128
Murray St. 11-11 130 132
Grand Canyon 15-7 131 130
Louisiana Tech 13-10 132 131
Gardner-Webb 22-4 133 135
Northern Ariz. 14-12 134 134
Western Ky. 13-10 135 133
San Diego 14-10 136 136
Youngstown St. 16-7 137 138
Iona 18-5 138 139
Northern Ky. 15-10 139 145
California Baptist 13-11 140 140
Southern Utah 13-8 141 141
Eastern Wash. 12-9 142 142
Vermont 17-6 143 143
Davidson 12-12 144 137
Quinnipiac 17-7 145 147
George Washington 15-10 146 148
TCU 6-18 147 149
Duquesne 14-10 148 144
Akron 12-9 149 152
Old Dominion 17-9 150 151
Utah Tech 13-8 151 153
La Salle 15-10 152 164
UCF 11-11 153 154
Texas St. 15-7 154 155
Northeastern 12-11 155 156
Montana 11-12 156 157
UC Santa Barbara 14-7 157 158
Towson 14-9 158 159
ETSU 17-7 159 161
Austin Peay 14-8 160 162
Abilene Christian 8-13 161 163
Saint Louis 11-16 162 160
Louisiana 12-11 163 166
Rutgers 10-16 164 150
Southeastern La. 13-8 165 165
Chattanooga 13-10 166 167
Holy Cross 17-6 167 168
Hawaii 11-12 168 169
Pacific 11-14 169 170
Stony Brook 14-9 170 172
Air Force 10-13 171 171
Delaware 13-10 172 146
Wofford 14-7 173 173
IUPUI 14-11 174 174
Cincinnati 9-15 175 177
Jacksonville St. 11-11 176 176
Ga. Southern 13-7 177 180
New Mexico St. 10-13 178 178
Charlotte 11-12 179 175
North Dakota 13-9 180 179
Norfolk St. 17-5 181 181
Southern Miss. 14-9 182 182
UAB 9-13 183 183
North Texas 8-15 184 184
UT Arlington 10-14 185 185
UAlbany 17-10 186 186
Lamar University 11-10 187 187
Eastern Ill. 19-4 188 188
North Dakota St. 13-10 189 189
Boise St. 11-14 190 190
NIU 12-11 191 191
UTSA 6-17 192 192
Saint Mary's (CA) 12-14 193 193
Mercer 9-13 194 194
Southern Ill. 9-14 195 196
Marshall 13-10 196 195
Sam Houston 9-11 197 197
Little Rock 16-9 198 198
UIC 14-11 199 213
Lipscomb 14-8 200 200
Tennessee Tech 13-9 201 201
Yale 11-12 202 202
George Mason 12-14 203 199
Idaho St. 8-14 204 203
A&M-Corpus Christi 11-10 205 205
Idaho 10-14 206 206
Maine 12-12 207 207
Lehigh 11-12 208 208
Pepperdine 7-17 209 210
FIU 11-12 210 209
Oral Roberts 10-14 211 211
UC Davis 9-12 212 212
Indiana St. 10-13 213 215
Fla. Atlantic 10-12 214 214
VCU 7-17 215 204
Eastern Ky. 11-12 216 217
Coastal Carolina 9-14 217 219
Siena 16-9 218 218
Eastern Mich. 12-10 219 221
Nevada 8-16 220 220
Cal St. Fullerton 10-13 221 223
N.C. A&T 12-9 222 216
Dayton 3-19 223 222
UC San Diego 11-12 224 224
Jacksonville 8-13 225 225
Xavier 7-18 226 229
Bucknell 11-13 227 228
Fresno St. 6-19 228 226
South Dakota 9-14 229 227
North Ala. 6-13 230 230
UT Martin 10-15 231 231
Western Mich. 9-13 232 232
App State 7-16 233 233
Buffalo 9-11 234 234
High Point 10-12 235 235
Georgia St. 8-17 236 236
Brown 9-12 237 237
Fairfield 13-11 238 238
Portland St. 10-11 239 239
William & Mary 14-10 240 247
Kennesaw St. 9-13 241 240
Colgate 11-12 242 242
Morgan St. 12-6 243 243
St. Thomas (MN) 10-15 244 244
Tex. A&M-Commerce 9-14 245 245
Milwaukee 8-16 246 241
Samford 10-13 247 246
Monmouth 11-12 248 251
UTRGV 8-14 249 248
Northern Colo. 9-14 250 250
Evansville 10-13 251 249
Purdue Fort Wayne 9-15 252 252
Miami (OH) 8-16 253 253
Cornell 8-14 254 254
Manhattan 10-14 255 257
Hampton 7-14 256 255
Campbell 11-12 257 256
Stetson 9-15 258 258
Howard 10-11 259 259
Arkansas St. 7-17 260 260
Cal Poly 6-15 261 262
Niagara 11-11 262 263
Omaha 10-14 263 261
Oakland 10-14 264 264
Bethune-Cookman 10-12 265 266
Denver 10-15 266 265
Loyola Chicago 6-19 267 268
Marist 10-13 268 267
Binghamton 11-12 269 269
Col. of Charleston 8-13 270 290
Elon 7-17 271 270
CSUN 5-19 272 271
Ohio 5-18 273 272
Sacred Heart 11-11 274 273
Tarleton St. 5-17 275 274
Southern Ind. 8-14 276 275
LMU (CA) 5-20 277 276
Robert Morris 8-15 278 277
Ark.-Pine Bluff 7-14 279 278
Southeast Mo. St. 8-14 280 280
CSU Bakersfield 6-16 281 279
Central Mich. 5-18 282 281
UC Riverside 4-18 283 282
San Jose St. 3-21 284 283
Southern U. 8-13 285 284
Radford 9-14 286 288
UMBC 11-12 287 287
Bellarmine 5-19 288 286
Grambling 7-16 289 285
Prairie View 7-13 290 289
Houston Christian 8-13 291 291
Valparaiso 4-19 292 294
Western Ill. 8-16 293 293
American 6-18 294 292
Wagner 11-11 295 295
Coppin St. 5-17 296 296
Hofstra 8-14 297 298
UNC Greensboro 9-13 298 297
Seattle U 4-18 299 299
Army West Point 9-13 300 300
Alabama A&M 11-11 301 301
Alcorn 7-14 302 302
Dartmouth 2-22 303 303
UIW 6-13 304 304
Mount St. Mary's 9-13 305 307
Weber St. 5-20 306 305
McNeese 7-15 307 306
NJIT 12-12 308 308
Alabama St. 10-12 309 309
Canisius 7-16 310 310
Wright St. 4-21 311 312
Central Ark. 6-14 312 311
Northwestern St. 7-13 313 313
Furman 7-15 314 314
N.C. Central 7-13 315 315
Kansas City 5-18 316 316
Lafayette 8-15 317 317
Utah St. 3-20 318 318
UNCW 3-18 319 320
Utah Valley 4-18 320 319
Tennessee St. 6-15 321 321
New Orleans 6-16 322 322
UMES 2-16 323 323
Merrimack 9-14 324 324
SIUE 8-17 325 326
St. Bonaventure 5-23 326 325
Presbyterian 9-14 327 327
Florida A&M 4-18 328 328
ULM 4-18 329 329
Morehead St. 7-16 330 330
St. Francis Brooklyn 8-15 331 331
UMass Lowell 2-20 332 332
Loyola Maryland 7-17 333 334
Rider 6-18 334 333
New Hampshire 6-16 335 335
South Alabama 5-19 336 336
Texas Southern 1-22 337 338
Bradley 2-22 338 337
Stonehill 6-18 339 339
Queens (NC) 5-16 340 340
Bryant 5-19 341 341
Detroit Mercy 3-21 342 342
UNC Asheville 7-16 343 344
North Florida 4-17 344 343
LIU 4-20 345 345
Central Conn. St. 7-16 346 346
Delaware St. 2-15 347 347
USC Upstate 7-16 348 348
Longwood 6-19 349 349
Western Caro. 6-17 350 350
Winthrop 7-17 351 352
Lindenwood 1-20 352 351
Saint Francis (PA) 5-19 353 353
Navy 1-23 354 354
Nicholls 3-19 355 355
Charleston So. 3-21 356 356
Saint Peter's 0-24 357 357
Mississippi Val. 2-21 358 358
Chicago St. 2-21 359 359
South Carolina St. 3-20 360 360
Hartford 0-23 361 361

The latest NET ranking is available at www.ncaa.com/rankings/basketball-women/d1/ncaa-womens-basketball-net-rankings

