Women's College Basketball NET Rankings
8 days ago
The NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, replaced the RPI after the 2017-18 season and it is used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.
|Through Sunday, Feb. 12
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CURRENT
|PREVIOUS
|South Carolina
|25-0
|1
|1
|UConn
|22-4
|2
|2
|LSU
|23-1
|3
|3
|Stanford
|24-3
|4
|4
|Indiana
|23-1
|5
|5
|Utah
|22-2
|6
|6
|Duke
|22-3
|7
|8
|Iowa
|20-5
|8
|9
|Notre Dame
|20-4
|9
|7
|Texas
|20-6
|10
|10
|Villanova
|22-4
|11
|11
|Ohio St.
|21-4
|12
|12
|Virginia Tech
|20-4
|13
|18
|Michigan
|20-5
|14
|14
|Iowa St.
|15-7
|15
|16
|Maryland
|21-5
|16
|15
|NC State
|17-8
|17
|13
|Florida St.
|20-7
|18
|17
|Tennessee
|18-9
|19
|20
|Colorado
|20-5
|20
|21
|Oregon
|14-11
|21
|19
|Alabama
|19-6
|22
|22
|North Carolina
|18-7
|23
|23
|Baylor
|16-8
|24
|25
|Creighton
|18-6
|25
|24
|UCLA
|20-6
|26
|27
|Arizona
|19-6
|27
|28
|Southern California
|19-6
|28
|26
|Ole Miss
|19-5
|29
|29
|Middle Tenn.
|20-4
|30
|31
|Louisville
|19-8
|31
|32
|South Fla.
|22-5
|32
|30
|Kansas
|16-7
|33
|33
|Illinois
|19-7
|34
|34
|Mississippi St.
|18-7
|35
|35
|Oklahoma
|20-4
|36
|39
|Columbia
|19-4
|37
|36
|Arkansas
|19-8
|38
|42
|Gonzaga
|23-3
|39
|37
|Marquette
|16-8
|40
|38
|Oklahoma St.
|18-7
|41
|41
|Purdue
|17-7
|42
|40
|Georgia
|17-9
|43
|47
|Nebraska
|14-11
|44
|44
|FGCU
|22-3
|45
|45
|Miami (FL)
|16-9
|46
|43
|Washington St.
|16-9
|47
|48
|South Dakota St.
|21-5
|48
|46
|Michigan St.
|13-12
|49
|49
|Princeton
|17-5
|50
|50
|Virginia
|15-11
|51
|51
|UNLV
|23-2
|52
|52
|St. John's (NY)
|19-5
|53
|53
|Bowling Green
|21-2
|54
|55
|Oregon St.
|11-14
|55
|57
|SFA
|19-4
|56
|58
|Seton Hall
|15-10
|57
|59
|Syracuse
|16-10
|58
|61
|Missouri
|15-10
|59
|56
|Drake
|14-8
|60
|54
|Cleveland St.
|23-3
|61
|60
|Rhode Island
|21-3
|62
|68
|Massachusetts
|21-4
|63
|63
|UNI
|17-6
|64
|62
|Clemson
|14-13
|65
|64
|West Virginia
|15-8
|66
|66
|Kansas St.
|14-11
|67
|65
|Memphis
|14-9
|68
|69
|DePaul
|13-12
|69
|70
|Green Bay
|21-4
|70
|67
|Toledo
|19-4
|71
|72
|Texas Tech
|16-9
|72
|74
|Washington
|13-11
|73
|71
|Ball St.
|20-4
|74
|75
|Georgia Tech
|12-13
|75
|73
|Houston
|10-13
|76
|79
|Portland
|16-7
|77
|76
|Wake Forest
|14-11
|78
|77
|California
|12-13
|79
|78
|Colorado St.
|15-8
|80
|80
|Kentucky
|10-13
|81
|82
|SMU
|15-7
|82
|83
|Auburn
|13-11
|83
|81
|Harvard
|14-8
|84
|84
|Penn St.
|13-12
|85
|86
|Boston College
|14-14
|86
|88
|Belmont
|15-10
|87
|87
|Fordham
|15-9
|88
|89
|Illinois St.
|17-6
|89
|85
|San Diego St.
|18-7
|90
|91
|Saint Joseph's
|17-7
|91
|92
|Florida
|14-11
|92
|90
|Tulane
|13-11
|93
|94
|Tulsa
|16-8
|94
|93
|East Carolina
|17-8
|95
|96
|Rice
|17-6
|96
|95
|Richmond
|15-8
|97
|101
|Sacramento St.
|17-7
|98
|97
|Jackson St.
|14-8
|99
|98
|Georgetown
|11-13
|100
|99
|Pittsburgh
|9-16
|101
|102
|Long Beach St.
|16-7
|102
|100
|Vanderbilt
|11-15
|103
|103
|BYU
|12-12
|104
|105
|Wyoming
|15-8
|105
|104
|Missouri St.
|16-7
|106
|109
|Penn
|14-8
|107
|106
|Liberty
|15-7
|108
|107
|James Madison
|19-6
|109
|110
|Minnesota
|9-16
|110
|111
|Texas A&M
|6-16
|111
|117
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|18-5
|112
|113
|Boston U.
|18-6
|113
|114
|Drexel
|18-6
|114
|108
|Montana St.
|17-8
|115
|115
|New Mexico
|14-11
|116
|116
|Temple
|10-14
|117
|118
|Wichita St.
|14-11
|118
|112
|Troy
|15-9
|119
|119
|Northwestern
|8-17
|120
|121
|UTEP
|16-7
|121
|120
|UC Irvine
|17-5
|122
|122
|Kent St.
|13-8
|123
|123
|Providence
|13-13
|124
|125
|Arizona St.
|7-16
|125
|124
|Santa Clara
|12-13
|126
|126
|San Francisco
|14-10
|127
|127
|Butler
|8-17
|128
|129
|Wisconsin
|8-18
|129
|128
|Murray St.
|11-11
|130
|132
|Grand Canyon
|15-7
|131
|130
|Louisiana Tech
|13-10
|132
|131
|Gardner-Webb
|22-4
|133
|135
|Northern Ariz.
|14-12
|134
|134
|Western Ky.
|13-10
|135
|133
|San Diego
|14-10
|136
|136
|Youngstown St.
|16-7
|137
|138
|Iona
|18-5
|138
|139
|Northern Ky.
|15-10
|139
|145
|California Baptist
|13-11
|140
|140
|Southern Utah
|13-8
|141
|141
|Eastern Wash.
|12-9
|142
|142
|Vermont
|17-6
|143
|143
|Davidson
|12-12
|144
|137
|Quinnipiac
|17-7
|145
|147
|George Washington
|15-10
|146
|148
|TCU
|6-18
|147
|149
|Duquesne
|14-10
|148
|144
|Akron
|12-9
|149
|152
|Old Dominion
|17-9
|150
|151
|Utah Tech
|13-8
|151
|153
|La Salle
|15-10
|152
|164
|UCF
|11-11
|153
|154
|Texas St.
|15-7
|154
|155
|Northeastern
|12-11
|155
|156
|Montana
|11-12
|156
|157
|UC Santa Barbara
|14-7
|157
|158
|Towson
|14-9
|158
|159
|ETSU
|17-7
|159
|161
|Austin Peay
|14-8
|160
|162
|Abilene Christian
|8-13
|161
|163
|Saint Louis
|11-16
|162
|160
|Louisiana
|12-11
|163
|166
|Rutgers
|10-16
|164
|150
|Southeastern La.
|13-8
|165
|165
|Chattanooga
|13-10
|166
|167
|Holy Cross
|17-6
|167
|168
|Hawaii
|11-12
|168
|169
|Pacific
|11-14
|169
|170
|Stony Brook
|14-9
|170
|172
|Air Force
|10-13
|171
|171
|Delaware
|13-10
|172
|146
|Wofford
|14-7
|173
|173
|IUPUI
|14-11
|174
|174
|Cincinnati
|9-15
|175
|177
|Jacksonville St.
|11-11
|176
|176
|Ga. Southern
|13-7
|177
|180
|New Mexico St.
|10-13
|178
|178
|Charlotte
|11-12
|179
|175
|North Dakota
|13-9
|180
|179
|Norfolk St.
|17-5
|181
|181
|Southern Miss.
|14-9
|182
|182
|UAB
|9-13
|183
|183
|North Texas
|8-15
|184
|184
|UT Arlington
|10-14
|185
|185
|UAlbany
|17-10
|186
|186
|Lamar University
|11-10
|187
|187
|Eastern Ill.
|19-4
|188
|188
|North Dakota St.
|13-10
|189
|189
|Boise St.
|11-14
|190
|190
|NIU
|12-11
|191
|191
|UTSA
|6-17
|192
|192
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|12-14
|193
|193
|Mercer
|9-13
|194
|194
|Southern Ill.
|9-14
|195
|196
|Marshall
|13-10
|196
|195
|Sam Houston
|9-11
|197
|197
|Little Rock
|16-9
|198
|198
|UIC
|14-11
|199
|213
|Lipscomb
|14-8
|200
|200
|Tennessee Tech
|13-9
|201
|201
|Yale
|11-12
|202
|202
|George Mason
|12-14
|203
|199
|Idaho St.
|8-14
|204
|203
|A&M-Corpus Christi
|11-10
|205
|205
|Idaho
|10-14
|206
|206
|Maine
|12-12
|207
|207
|Lehigh
|11-12
|208
|208
|Pepperdine
|7-17
|209
|210
|FIU
|11-12
|210
|209
|Oral Roberts
|10-14
|211
|211
|UC Davis
|9-12
|212
|212
|Indiana St.
|10-13
|213
|215
|Fla. Atlantic
|10-12
|214
|214
|VCU
|7-17
|215
|204
|Eastern Ky.
|11-12
|216
|217
|Coastal Carolina
|9-14
|217
|219
|Siena
|16-9
|218
|218
|Eastern Mich.
|12-10
|219
|221
|Nevada
|8-16
|220
|220
|Cal St. Fullerton
|10-13
|221
|223
|N.C. A&T
|12-9
|222
|216
|Dayton
|3-19
|223
|222
|UC San Diego
|11-12
|224
|224
|Jacksonville
|8-13
|225
|225
|Xavier
|7-18
|226
|229
|Bucknell
|11-13
|227
|228
|Fresno St.
|6-19
|228
|226
|South Dakota
|9-14
|229
|227
|North Ala.
|6-13
|230
|230
|UT Martin
|10-15
|231
|231
|Western Mich.
|9-13
|232
|232
|App State
|7-16
|233
|233
|Buffalo
|9-11
|234
|234
|High Point
|10-12
|235
|235
|Georgia St.
|8-17
|236
|236
|Brown
|9-12
|237
|237
|Fairfield
|13-11
|238
|238
|Portland St.
|10-11
|239
|239
|William & Mary
|14-10
|240
|247
|Kennesaw St.
|9-13
|241
|240
|Colgate
|11-12
|242
|242
|Morgan St.
|12-6
|243
|243
|St. Thomas (MN)
|10-15
|244
|244
|Tex. A&M-Commerce
|9-14
|245
|245
|Milwaukee
|8-16
|246
|241
|Samford
|10-13
|247
|246
|Monmouth
|11-12
|248
|251
|UTRGV
|8-14
|249
|248
|Northern Colo.
|9-14
|250
|250
|Evansville
|10-13
|251
|249
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|9-15
|252
|252
|Miami (OH)
|8-16
|253
|253
|Cornell
|8-14
|254
|254
|Manhattan
|10-14
|255
|257
|Hampton
|7-14
|256
|255
|Campbell
|11-12
|257
|256
|Stetson
|9-15
|258
|258
|Howard
|10-11
|259
|259
|Arkansas St.
|7-17
|260
|260
|Cal Poly
|6-15
|261
|262
|Niagara
|11-11
|262
|263
|Omaha
|10-14
|263
|261
|Oakland
|10-14
|264
|264
|Bethune-Cookman
|10-12
|265
|266
|Denver
|10-15
|266
|265
|Loyola Chicago
|6-19
|267
|268
|Marist
|10-13
|268
|267
|Binghamton
|11-12
|269
|269
|Col. of Charleston
|8-13
|270
|290
|Elon
|7-17
|271
|270
|CSUN
|5-19
|272
|271
|Ohio
|5-18
|273
|272
|Sacred Heart
|11-11
|274
|273
|Tarleton St.
|5-17
|275
|274
|Southern Ind.
|8-14
|276
|275
|LMU (CA)
|5-20
|277
|276
|Robert Morris
|8-15
|278
|277
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7-14
|279
|278
|Southeast Mo. St.
|8-14
|280
|280
|CSU Bakersfield
|6-16
|281
|279
|Central Mich.
|5-18
|282
|281
|UC Riverside
|4-18
|283
|282
|San Jose St.
|3-21
|284
|283
|Southern U.
|8-13
|285
|284
|Radford
|9-14
|286
|288
|UMBC
|11-12
|287
|287
|Bellarmine
|5-19
|288
|286
|Grambling
|7-16
|289
|285
|Prairie View
|7-13
|290
|289
|Houston Christian
|8-13
|291
|291
|Valparaiso
|4-19
|292
|294
|Western Ill.
|8-16
|293
|293
|American
|6-18
|294
|292
|Wagner
|11-11
|295
|295
|Coppin St.
|5-17
|296
|296
|Hofstra
|8-14
|297
|298
|UNC Greensboro
|9-13
|298
|297
|Seattle U
|4-18
|299
|299
|Army West Point
|9-13
|300
|300
|Alabama A&M
|11-11
|301
|301
|Alcorn
|7-14
|302
|302
|Dartmouth
|2-22
|303
|303
|UIW
|6-13
|304
|304
|Mount St. Mary's
|9-13
|305
|307
|Weber St.
|5-20
|306
|305
|McNeese
|7-15
|307
|306
|NJIT
|12-12
|308
|308
|Alabama St.
|10-12
|309
|309
|Canisius
|7-16
|310
|310
|Wright St.
|4-21
|311
|312
|Central Ark.
|6-14
|312
|311
|Northwestern St.
|7-13
|313
|313
|Furman
|7-15
|314
|314
|N.C. Central
|7-13
|315
|315
|Kansas City
|5-18
|316
|316
|Lafayette
|8-15
|317
|317
|Utah St.
|3-20
|318
|318
|UNCW
|3-18
|319
|320
|Utah Valley
|4-18
|320
|319
|Tennessee St.
|6-15
|321
|321
|New Orleans
|6-16
|322
|322
|UMES
|2-16
|323
|323
|Merrimack
|9-14
|324
|324
|SIUE
|8-17
|325
|326
|St. Bonaventure
|5-23
|326
|325
|Presbyterian
|9-14
|327
|327
|Florida A&M
|4-18
|328
|328
|ULM
|4-18
|329
|329
|Morehead St.
|7-16
|330
|330
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|8-15
|331
|331
|UMass Lowell
|2-20
|332
|332
|Loyola Maryland
|7-17
|333
|334
|Rider
|6-18
|334
|333
|New Hampshire
|6-16
|335
|335
|South Alabama
|5-19
|336
|336
|Texas Southern
|1-22
|337
|338
|Bradley
|2-22
|338
|337
|Stonehill
|6-18
|339
|339
|Queens (NC)
|5-16
|340
|340
|Bryant
|5-19
|341
|341
|Detroit Mercy
|3-21
|342
|342
|UNC Asheville
|7-16
|343
|344
|North Florida
|4-17
|344
|343
|LIU
|4-20
|345
|345
|Central Conn. St.
|7-16
|346
|346
|Delaware St.
|2-15
|347
|347
|USC Upstate
|7-16
|348
|348
|Longwood
|6-19
|349
|349
|Western Caro.
|6-17
|350
|350
|Winthrop
|7-17
|351
|352
|Lindenwood
|1-20
|352
|351
|Saint Francis (PA)
|5-19
|353
|353
|Navy
|1-23
|354
|354
|Nicholls
|3-19
|355
|355
|Charleston So.
|3-21
|356
|356
|Saint Peter's
|0-24
|357
|357
|Mississippi Val.
|2-21
|358
|358
|Chicago St.
|2-21
|359
|359
|South Carolina St.
|3-20
|360
|360
|Hartford
|0-23
|361
|361
The latest NET ranking is available at www.ncaa.com/rankings/basketball-women/d1/ncaa-womens-basketball-net-rankings
