Women's College Basketball NET Rankings

The NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, replaced the RPI after the 2017-18 season and it is used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.

Through Sunday, Feb. 12 TEAM RECORD CURRENT PREVIOUS South Carolina 25-0 1 1 UConn 22-4 2 2 LSU 23-1 3 3 Stanford 24-3 4 4 Indiana 23-1 5 5 Utah 22-2 6 6 Duke 22-3 7 8 Iowa 20-5 8 9 Notre Dame 20-4 9 7 Texas 20-6 10 10 Villanova 22-4 11 11 Ohio St. 21-4 12 12 Virginia Tech 20-4 13 18 Michigan 20-5 14 14 Iowa St. 15-7 15 16 Maryland 21-5 16 15 NC State 17-8 17 13 Florida St. 20-7 18 17 Tennessee 18-9 19 20 Colorado 20-5 20 21 Oregon 14-11 21 19 Alabama 19-6 22 22 North Carolina 18-7 23 23 Baylor 16-8 24 25 Creighton 18-6 25 24 UCLA 20-6 26 27 Arizona 19-6 27 28 Southern California 19-6 28 26 Ole Miss 19-5 29 29 Middle Tenn. 20-4 30 31 Louisville 19-8 31 32 South Fla. 22-5 32 30 Kansas 16-7 33 33 Illinois 19-7 34 34 Mississippi St. 18-7 35 35 Oklahoma 20-4 36 39 Columbia 19-4 37 36 Arkansas 19-8 38 42 Gonzaga 23-3 39 37 Marquette 16-8 40 38 Oklahoma St. 18-7 41 41 Purdue 17-7 42 40 Georgia 17-9 43 47 Nebraska 14-11 44 44 FGCU 22-3 45 45 Miami (FL) 16-9 46 43 Washington St. 16-9 47 48 South Dakota St. 21-5 48 46 Michigan St. 13-12 49 49 Princeton 17-5 50 50 Virginia 15-11 51 51 UNLV 23-2 52 52 St. John's (NY) 19-5 53 53 Bowling Green 21-2 54 55 Oregon St. 11-14 55 57 SFA 19-4 56 58 Seton Hall 15-10 57 59 Syracuse 16-10 58 61 Missouri 15-10 59 56 Drake 14-8 60 54 Cleveland St. 23-3 61 60 Rhode Island 21-3 62 68 Massachusetts 21-4 63 63 UNI 17-6 64 62 Clemson 14-13 65 64 West Virginia 15-8 66 66 Kansas St. 14-11 67 65 Memphis 14-9 68 69 DePaul 13-12 69 70 Green Bay 21-4 70 67 Toledo 19-4 71 72 Texas Tech 16-9 72 74 Washington 13-11 73 71 Ball St. 20-4 74 75 Georgia Tech 12-13 75 73 Houston 10-13 76 79 Portland 16-7 77 76 Wake Forest 14-11 78 77 California 12-13 79 78 Colorado St. 15-8 80 80 Kentucky 10-13 81 82 SMU 15-7 82 83 Auburn 13-11 83 81 Harvard 14-8 84 84 Penn St. 13-12 85 86 Boston College 14-14 86 88 Belmont 15-10 87 87 Fordham 15-9 88 89 Illinois St. 17-6 89 85 San Diego St. 18-7 90 91 Saint Joseph's 17-7 91 92 Florida 14-11 92 90 Tulane 13-11 93 94 Tulsa 16-8 94 93 East Carolina 17-8 95 96 Rice 17-6 96 95 Richmond 15-8 97 101 Sacramento St. 17-7 98 97 Jackson St. 14-8 99 98 Georgetown 11-13 100 99 Pittsburgh 9-16 101 102 Long Beach St. 16-7 102 100 Vanderbilt 11-15 103 103 BYU 12-12 104 105 Wyoming 15-8 105 104 Missouri St. 16-7 106 109 Penn 14-8 107 106 Liberty 15-7 108 107 James Madison 19-6 109 110 Minnesota 9-16 110 111 Texas A&M 6-16 111 117 Fairleigh Dickinson 18-5 112 113 Boston U. 18-6 113 114 Drexel 18-6 114 108 Montana St. 17-8 115 115 New Mexico 14-11 116 116 Temple 10-14 117 118 Wichita St. 14-11 118 112 Troy 15-9 119 119 Northwestern 8-17 120 121 UTEP 16-7 121 120 UC Irvine 17-5 122 122 Kent St. 13-8 123 123 Providence 13-13 124 125 Arizona St. 7-16 125 124 Santa Clara 12-13 126 126 San Francisco 14-10 127 127 Butler 8-17 128 129 Wisconsin 8-18 129 128 Murray St. 11-11 130 132 Grand Canyon 15-7 131 130 Louisiana Tech 13-10 132 131 Gardner-Webb 22-4 133 135 Northern Ariz. 14-12 134 134 Western Ky. 13-10 135 133 San Diego 14-10 136 136 Youngstown St. 16-7 137 138 Iona 18-5 138 139 Northern Ky. 15-10 139 145 California Baptist 13-11 140 140 Southern Utah 13-8 141 141 Eastern Wash. 12-9 142 142 Vermont 17-6 143 143 Davidson 12-12 144 137 Quinnipiac 17-7 145 147 George Washington 15-10 146 148 TCU 6-18 147 149 Duquesne 14-10 148 144 Akron 12-9 149 152 Old Dominion 17-9 150 151 Utah Tech 13-8 151 153 La Salle 15-10 152 164 UCF 11-11 153 154 Texas St. 15-7 154 155 Northeastern 12-11 155 156 Montana 11-12 156 157 UC Santa Barbara 14-7 157 158 Towson 14-9 158 159 ETSU 17-7 159 161 Austin Peay 14-8 160 162 Abilene Christian 8-13 161 163 Saint Louis 11-16 162 160 Louisiana 12-11 163 166 Rutgers 10-16 164 150 Southeastern La. 13-8 165 165 Chattanooga 13-10 166 167 Holy Cross 17-6 167 168 Hawaii 11-12 168 169 Pacific 11-14 169 170 Stony Brook 14-9 170 172 Air Force 10-13 171 171 Delaware 13-10 172 146 Wofford 14-7 173 173 IUPUI 14-11 174 174 Cincinnati 9-15 175 177 Jacksonville St. 11-11 176 176 Ga. Southern 13-7 177 180 New Mexico St. 10-13 178 178 Charlotte 11-12 179 175 North Dakota 13-9 180 179 Norfolk St. 17-5 181 181 Southern Miss. 14-9 182 182 UAB 9-13 183 183 North Texas 8-15 184 184 UT Arlington 10-14 185 185 UAlbany 17-10 186 186 Lamar University 11-10 187 187 Eastern Ill. 19-4 188 188 North Dakota St. 13-10 189 189 Boise St. 11-14 190 190 NIU 12-11 191 191 UTSA 6-17 192 192 Saint Mary's (CA) 12-14 193 193 Mercer 9-13 194 194 Southern Ill. 9-14 195 196 Marshall 13-10 196 195 Sam Houston 9-11 197 197 Little Rock 16-9 198 198 UIC 14-11 199 213 Lipscomb 14-8 200 200 Tennessee Tech 13-9 201 201 Yale 11-12 202 202 George Mason 12-14 203 199 Idaho St. 8-14 204 203 A&M-Corpus Christi 11-10 205 205 Idaho 10-14 206 206 Maine 12-12 207 207 Lehigh 11-12 208 208 Pepperdine 7-17 209 210 FIU 11-12 210 209 Oral Roberts 10-14 211 211 UC Davis 9-12 212 212 Indiana St. 10-13 213 215 Fla. Atlantic 10-12 214 214 VCU 7-17 215 204 Eastern Ky. 11-12 216 217 Coastal Carolina 9-14 217 219 Siena 16-9 218 218 Eastern Mich. 12-10 219 221 Nevada 8-16 220 220 Cal St. Fullerton 10-13 221 223 N.C. A&T 12-9 222 216 Dayton 3-19 223 222 UC San Diego 11-12 224 224 Jacksonville 8-13 225 225 Xavier 7-18 226 229 Bucknell 11-13 227 228 Fresno St. 6-19 228 226 South Dakota 9-14 229 227 North Ala. 6-13 230 230 UT Martin 10-15 231 231 Western Mich. 9-13 232 232 App State 7-16 233 233 Buffalo 9-11 234 234 High Point 10-12 235 235 Georgia St. 8-17 236 236 Brown 9-12 237 237 Fairfield 13-11 238 238 Portland St. 10-11 239 239 William & Mary 14-10 240 247 Kennesaw St. 9-13 241 240 Colgate 11-12 242 242 Morgan St. 12-6 243 243 St. Thomas (MN) 10-15 244 244 Tex. A&M-Commerce 9-14 245 245 Milwaukee 8-16 246 241 Samford 10-13 247 246 Monmouth 11-12 248 251 UTRGV 8-14 249 248 Northern Colo. 9-14 250 250 Evansville 10-13 251 249 Purdue Fort Wayne 9-15 252 252 Miami (OH) 8-16 253 253 Cornell 8-14 254 254 Manhattan 10-14 255 257 Hampton 7-14 256 255 Campbell 11-12 257 256 Stetson 9-15 258 258 Howard 10-11 259 259 Arkansas St. 7-17 260 260 Cal Poly 6-15 261 262 Niagara 11-11 262 263 Omaha 10-14 263 261 Oakland 10-14 264 264 Bethune-Cookman 10-12 265 266 Denver 10-15 266 265 Loyola Chicago 6-19 267 268 Marist 10-13 268 267 Binghamton 11-12 269 269 Col. of Charleston 8-13 270 290 Elon 7-17 271 270 CSUN 5-19 272 271 Ohio 5-18 273 272 Sacred Heart 11-11 274 273 Tarleton St. 5-17 275 274 Southern Ind. 8-14 276 275 LMU (CA) 5-20 277 276 Robert Morris 8-15 278 277 Ark.-Pine Bluff 7-14 279 278 Southeast Mo. St. 8-14 280 280 CSU Bakersfield 6-16 281 279 Central Mich. 5-18 282 281 UC Riverside 4-18 283 282 San Jose St. 3-21 284 283 Southern U. 8-13 285 284 Radford 9-14 286 288 UMBC 11-12 287 287 Bellarmine 5-19 288 286 Grambling 7-16 289 285 Prairie View 7-13 290 289 Houston Christian 8-13 291 291 Valparaiso 4-19 292 294 Western Ill. 8-16 293 293 American 6-18 294 292 Wagner 11-11 295 295 Coppin St. 5-17 296 296 Hofstra 8-14 297 298 UNC Greensboro 9-13 298 297 Seattle U 4-18 299 299 Army West Point 9-13 300 300 Alabama A&M 11-11 301 301 Alcorn 7-14 302 302 Dartmouth 2-22 303 303 UIW 6-13 304 304 Mount St. Mary's 9-13 305 307 Weber St. 5-20 306 305 McNeese 7-15 307 306 NJIT 12-12 308 308 Alabama St. 10-12 309 309 Canisius 7-16 310 310 Wright St. 4-21 311 312 Central Ark. 6-14 312 311 Northwestern St. 7-13 313 313 Furman 7-15 314 314 N.C. Central 7-13 315 315 Kansas City 5-18 316 316 Lafayette 8-15 317 317 Utah St. 3-20 318 318 UNCW 3-18 319 320 Utah Valley 4-18 320 319 Tennessee St. 6-15 321 321 New Orleans 6-16 322 322 UMES 2-16 323 323 Merrimack 9-14 324 324 SIUE 8-17 325 326 St. Bonaventure 5-23 326 325 Presbyterian 9-14 327 327 Florida A&M 4-18 328 328 ULM 4-18 329 329 Morehead St. 7-16 330 330 St. Francis Brooklyn 8-15 331 331 UMass Lowell 2-20 332 332 Loyola Maryland 7-17 333 334 Rider 6-18 334 333 New Hampshire 6-16 335 335 South Alabama 5-19 336 336 Texas Southern 1-22 337 338 Bradley 2-22 338 337 Stonehill 6-18 339 339 Queens (NC) 5-16 340 340 Bryant 5-19 341 341 Detroit Mercy 3-21 342 342 UNC Asheville 7-16 343 344 North Florida 4-17 344 343 LIU 4-20 345 345 Central Conn. St. 7-16 346 346 Delaware St. 2-15 347 347 USC Upstate 7-16 348 348 Longwood 6-19 349 349 Western Caro. 6-17 350 350 Winthrop 7-17 351 352 Lindenwood 1-20 352 351 Saint Francis (PA) 5-19 353 353 Navy 1-23 354 354 Nicholls 3-19 355 355 Charleston So. 3-21 356 356 Saint Peter's 0-24 357 357 Mississippi Val. 2-21 358 358 Chicago St. 2-21 359 359 South Carolina St. 3-20 360 360 Hartford 0-23 361 361

The latest NET ranking is available at www.ncaa.com/rankings/basketball-women/d1/ncaa-womens-basketball-net-rankings

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .