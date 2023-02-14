South Brunswick Police Host 'Pizza with Police" at Local Pizzeria

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Yesterday, the South Brunswick Police Department hosted ‘Pizza with Police’ at Giuseppe's Pizza on Summerfield Blvd. Residents were able to talk with police, ask them questions about the township, and build trust with their local authorities.

This is the first ‘Pizza with Police’ event hosted by the South Brunswick Police since February 2020. The department has been unable to schedule another one in the past three years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Officer Salvatore Fama, an 11-year veteran with the South Brunswick Police, helped to create the event to strengthen bonds with the community. He said that the department plans to schedule similar events in the upcoming year, such as National Night Out.

“This really strengthens trust with our residents. Some people are not familiar with us, and they get to know us on a personal level. They ask us any questions they may have about the town, and we get to tell them what we do,” Officer Fama said, “It's a good way for the community, residents, and businesses to come together and get to know each other.”

Officers said they are excited to bring back events like this in the future. Councilman Kenneth Bierman, who was also in attendance, said that events like this are a great way to get both adults and children comfortable around law enforcement.

“I only have two eyes. So when I come to an event like this there are a lot of different people I can talk to, and they see a lot of different things around the town and I get other ideas and I hear things that I didn’t even know were issues,” Councilman Bierman said, “This is a good way to get a second and third pair of eyes.”











