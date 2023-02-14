Open in App
South Brunswick Township, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

South Brunswick Police Host 'Pizza with Police" at Local Pizzeria

By Jacob Turchi,

8 days ago

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Yesterday, the South Brunswick Police Department hosted ‘Pizza with Police’ at Giuseppe's Pizza on Summerfield Blvd. Residents were able to talk with police, ask them questions about the township, and build trust with their local authorities.

This is the first ‘Pizza with Police’ event hosted by the South Brunswick Police since February 2020. The department has been unable to schedule another one in the past three years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Officer Salvatore Fama, an 11-year veteran with the South Brunswick Police, helped to create the event to strengthen bonds with the community. He said that the department plans to schedule similar events in the upcoming year, such as National Night Out.

“This really strengthens trust with our residents. Some people are not familiar with us, and they get to know us on a personal level. They ask us any questions they may have about the town, and we get to tell them what we do,” Officer Fama said, “It's a good way for the community, residents, and businesses to come together and get to know each other.”

Officers said they are excited to bring back events like this in the future. Councilman Kenneth Bierman, who was also in attendance, said that events like this are a great way to get both adults and children comfortable around law enforcement.

“I only have two eyes. So when I come to an event like this there are a lot of different people I can talk to, and they see a lot of different things around the town and I get other ideas and I hear things that I didn’t even know were issues,” Councilman Bierman said, “This is a good way to get a second and third pair of eyes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMjyj_0kn62Aw600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vp3OY_0kn62Aw600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nT0QS_0kn62Aw600

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Barnegat Man Arrested for Not Returning Test Drive Vehicle to Barlow Dealership in Manhawkin
Barnegat Township, NJ2 days ago
21-Year-Old Barnegat Man Arrested on Attempted Burglary and Criminal Trespass
Barnegat Township, NJ1 day ago
Redevelopment of Former Hotel ML in Mount Laurel Continues
Mount Laurel, NJ1 day ago
Woodbridge Parents Rally for ‘Beloved’ Soccer Coach With Cancer
Woodbridge Township, NJ2 days ago
Bernards Township school board accepts music teacher's resignation
Bernards, NJ1 day ago
Gov. Murphy Nominates Prosecutor in the Michelle Lodzinski Case to Be NJ Superior Court Judge
Sayreville, NJ2 days ago
Sparta High School Wrestler Moves to NJSIAA Girls' State Tournament
Sparta Township, NJ2 days ago
Piscataway Music Teacher Part of Grammy Winning Album
Piscataway Township, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy