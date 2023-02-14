A delightful soft drink mashup: Pepsi and Peeps team up for marshmallow-flavored cola, out now

For a limited time the Pepsi X Peeps soft drink, described as having a "pillowy-soft marshmallow cola flavor," will be available in mini-can multipacks and 20 oz. bottles. PepsiCo

The latest sign that spring is coming: Peeps-flavored Pepsi ?

The brands have mashed up things before. Two years ago, Pepsi partnered with the marshmallow candy brand Peeps to make its first wave of the limited-edition Pepsi X Peeps soft drink available only via an online social media sweepstakes.

But this year, the beverage – in bright yellow cans – makes the move to retail. The Pepsi X Peeps drink, described as having a "pillowy-soft marshmallow cola flavor," will be available in mini-can multipacks and 20 oz. bottles. Go to the Pepsi website to find out where to purchase the beverage.

The brands are also conducting an online augmented reality scavenger hunt for prizes including Pepsi X Peeps merchandise and a spring trip. To participate, fans buy the soft drink and scan the can or bottle with a special Pepsi X Peeps Snapchat lens to unlock a secret code to find out if they have won a prize.

“We couldn’t be more excited to reignite our partnership with Peeps, bringing two iconic brands back together after the frenzy of consumer interest in 2021,” said Katelyn Meola, Pepsi brand director, in a statement announcing the product release. “Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we’re thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in Pepsi X Peeps this time around.”

