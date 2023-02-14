The 6 Best Places to Travel in April 2023

Spring is right around the corner, which means now’s the perfect time to start planning your April travels. Compared to peak prices and crowds in the summertime, April is undoubtedly one of the best times of year to visit some of the world’s most beautiful—and popular—locales: that is, without breaking the bank. From California to Bali and beyond, here are some of the best places to travel in April 2023.

Why the ‘Buffer Day’ Is the Secret to a Better Vacation

Airbnb

It’s no secret that our nation’s capital—which was recently named among the Most Popular Destination in the U.S. as part of Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards —has tons to see and do year-round. However, April is arguably the best time to visit since it’s peak cherry blossom season. (The aptly named National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 20 to April 16, 2023.) Spot these colorful blooms as you museum-hop your way through the city, shop the day away in Georgetown or CityCenterDC and hot girl walk along the National Mall. Don’t leave D.C. without checking out the trendy Wharf complex-slash-neighborhood situated along the water and lined with shops, entertainment offerings, and dining options. And, speaking of eats, travelers can choose from a handful of new restaurants all around town, including Uncaged Mimosas (the perfect brunch spot!), Le Clou (a dinner-only haunt helmed by a Michelin-starred chef), and Easy Company (a European-style wine bar), to name a few.

2. Hill Country, Texas

Airbnb

The Texas Hill Country makes for an easy escape from nearby cities like Austin and San Antonio. The region itself is massive—it spans 31,000 square miles total—and it’s chock-full of charm and natural beauty. Between mid-March and late April, travelers flock from all over to admire the blooming wildflowers like bluebonnets, primrose, and more. Plus, the weather isn’t scorching hot: Instead, visitors can enjoy comfortable, mild temps ranging from the low 60s to the high 70s. The best way to spot these gorgeous blooms is either by car (cruising down the 13-mile-long Willow City Loop in charming Fredericksburg is a must!) or on foot (scenic hiking opps abound, as well). Lastly, wine lovers will especially love it here: This region is dotted with over 50 wineries, so drink up!

Airbnb

Beautiful Bali has been named the number-two Most Popular Destination in the world in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards —and it’s easy to see why. While the iconic destination is worth the long-haul flight any time of year, we especially recommend visiting in April, which marks the start of the dry season (read: no need to worry about getting stuck in a monsoon!). The average temps in April tend to hover anywhere from high 70s to low 90s, which means you can soak up the sun and the warm weather as you explore Bali’s lush landscapes, which range from postcard-worthy beaches to flora and fauna-filled jungles. Must-see attractions include the enchanting Ubud Monkey Forest, the historic Pura Ulun Danu Beratan Hindu temple, and the many rice terraces.

In terms of accommodations, you’ll find an array of uber-luxe Airbnbs for under $200 per night (your very own villa complete with its own pool? Yes, plz.) A handful of new hotels have also opened within the past year—including the Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort and Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape , among several others.

Airbnb

Beat the summer crowds—and the scorching heat!—by visiting the Greek capital in April. Athens is a must-visit for architecture and history enthusiasts thanks to the vast array of iconic attractions at nearly every turn. A few of our favorites include the Acropolis, the Parthenon, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, the Ancient Agora and the National Archaeological Museum. Best of all, airfare is relatively affordable in April: According to travel booking app Hopper , round-trip flights to Athens are available from $624.

Additionally, remember that Athens is a large city home to over a dozen distinct neighborhoods. While it can be difficult to hit them all in one trip, we definitely recommend Kolonaki, which is known for its incredible shopping, and Plaka, which features fairytale-worthy charm in the form of cobblestone streets and quaint eateries. Monastiraki is also beloved amongst tourists for its buzzy ambiance; meanwhile, Exarcheia has an edgy, hipster-esque vibe plus ample nightlife offerings. For ‘gram-worthy views of Athens, check out one of the city’s many rooftop bars like Anglais Athens , Couleur Locale and Point A .

Airbnb

“If you want to travel to Italy sans [the] crowds but with decent weather—amicable sweater weather, to be exact—head to the country’s idyllic southern region of Puglia in April,” says Hotels Above Par founder Brandon Berkson. What’s more, the balmy weather (which hovers around the 60s) is ideal for exploring all that the destination has to offer. Plus, the colorful wildflowers, which bloom in April, are a bonus.

Berkson recommends making Fasano your home base, putting you within close proximity to Alberobello (a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its Trulli-style architecture) and Martina Franca (a lively town complete with historic piazzas and charming cafes). Lecce, with its beautiful baroque architecture, is also a popular town.

Meanwhile, the stunning, 13th-century-era Castel del Monte (another UNESCO site) will surely delight history buffs.

When it comes time to refuel, prepare to be dazzled. Unsurprisingly, the food in Puglia is absolutely delicious—with staples including breads, pastas and fresh produce galore. Travelers can take their pick of Michelin-starred restaurants, including Casa Sgarra, Pashà, Angelo Sabatelli and Casamatta.

Airbnb

According to Berkson, “Palm Spring’s inviting warm temperatures (think high 70s, low 80s) during the month of April make it an optimal springtime trip.” The SoCal city—an easy two-hour drive from Los Angeles—is best known for its vibrant arts and culture scene and midcentury modern architecture. Music lovers should center their trip around Coachella, which takes place from April 14-23, 2023.

Should you need a break from lounging by the pool, soaking up the sun or strolling along Palm Canyon Drive, head inside and wander through the Palm Springs Art Museum or the Palm Springs Air Museum. Alternatively, consider embarking on a self-guided architecture tour . Afterward, refuel at one of Palm Spring’s many eclectic eats, including new hotspots such as Clandestino (don’t miss the fajitas, tacos or ceviche paired with one of the many different margs found on the menu) and The Thirsty Palms (best known for brunch staples like avo toast, eggs benny and more).

The 12 Best Islands to Visit in South Carolina