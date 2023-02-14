Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles player’s wife had absurd criticism of Chiefs

By Steve DelVecchio,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRKnL_0kn5x4EM00

The Kansas City Chiefs benefitted from a controversial call toward the end of their win in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, and one Philadelphia Eagles player’s wife thinks the champions should be less proud of their accomplishment because of it.

Leah Covey, the wife of Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey, wrote on social media that she was “embarrassed for the Chiefs” that they were celebrating on the field at State Farm Stadium “after the weakest holding call.” Apparently she felt Kansas City players should have skipped the Lombardi Trophy presentation and gone straight to the locker room following their 38-35 win over the Eagles.

You can understand why Covey was upset with the result, but that was a pretty sad way of showing it. Players feel a lot of emotions after they win the Super Bowl, but embarrassment has probably never been among them.

The Chiefs had a 3rd-and-8 at the Philadelphia 15 with the game tied at 35 and 1:54 left. They were awarded a first down after Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for a hold on JuJu Smith-Schuster ( video here ). That gave Kansas City a first down and allowed them to take almost all of the time off the clock before kicking a game-winning field goal.

While many felt the officials should have let the hold go, Bradberry made a surprising admission about it . Even he probably disagrees with Mrs. Covey.

The post Eagles player’s wife had absurd criticism of Chiefs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Nick Castellanos goes viral for reference to Thom Brennaman meme
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
AJ Brown sends strong message to Eagles GM Howie Roseman
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Report: Eagles prepared to use franchise tag on 1 key player
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies at 20
Paradise, NV1 day ago
Troubled forward Miles Bridges makes big statement about his NBA future
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
LSU Top WR arrested for carrying gun on Bourbon Street
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Eric Bieniemy has 1 big difference in his Commanders contract
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
James Harden likely to leave 76ers this summer for 1 team?
Houston, TX1 day ago
Peyton Hillis shares first public comments since hospitalization
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
New Alabama employee already got an a– chewing from Nick Saban
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
College baseball player ejected for bizarre excessive celebration after home run
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Bulls make major decision on Lonzo Ball’s status
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Former Spurs owner Red McCombs dies at age 95
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Jeremy Peña goes viral for jacked arms at Spring Training
Houston, TX1 day ago
Report: Notre Dame targeting former SEC head coach for staff role
South Bend, IN10 hours ago
Hawks make big decision on head coach Nate McMillan
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Patrick Beverley signs to play for his hometown team
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Tyreek Hill savagely trolls LeSean McCoy over Eric Bieniemy criticism
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Patrick Beverley says he chose Bulls over 1 other team
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Extent of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wrist injury revealed
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy