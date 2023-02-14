Open in App
Cleveland, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Help Cleveland Metroparks Police name their new K9 puppies

By AJ Smith,

8 days ago
The Cleveland Metroparks Police needs your help!

They have welcomed Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd puppies to their K9 Unit, but before they can swear them in, they need names.

You can vote by making a donation of $25 or more online here in support of the following names:

  • Rip and Fury
  • Kato and Rocco
  • Maddox and Dodger

"Your donation will support Cleveland Metroparks K-9 unit and provide the puppies with the necessary tools and equipment for success as well as enrichment for their other fellow K-9 officers Creed and Jett" according to the Cleveland Metroparks website.
Voting ends at midnight on Feb. 28.

