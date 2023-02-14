Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals having more conversations with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon Tuesday

By Jess Root,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462v78_0kn5wPl100

The Arizona Cardinals interviewed Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for the first time on Monday for their vacant head coaching position. Gannon is believed to be one of two candidates the Cardinals are considering for the job.

The team is closing in on a decision, which could come Tuesday. However, they are having “more conversations” with Gannon, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

This would likely be similar to the second interview previous candidates had last week.

The Eagles do not want to lose Gannon and are reportedly trying to convince him to remain on their staff, so some of these conversations Gannon and the Cardinals are having will be related to staff, contract and more.

Gannon and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are believed to be the two candidates the Cardinals will choose from. New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was a finalist as well but, as of Monday, the Cardinals reportedly narrowed their focus to Anarumo and Gannon.

