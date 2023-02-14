Open in App
Youngstown, OH
Report: Ohio mom pistol whips man accused of sex with teen

By Joe Gorman,

8 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Liberty man Monday was held at gunpoint at a South Side home by the irate mother of a 15-year-old girl he admitted to having sexual contact with.

Orenzo Walker, 28, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Charges of possession of cocaine and illegal conveyance of a prohibited item into a detention facility were added after investigators say a bag of crack cocaine was found on him while he was being booked.

Walker is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Police were called about 2:30 p.m. Monday to a home on East Chalmers Avenue for a report of a woman holding a man “hostage” for having sexual contact with her daughter. When police arrived, they found the woman and Walker on the porch.

Walker was bleeding and the woman had a gun in her hand that was jammed, reports said.

Reports said Walker told the woman that he had sex with her daughter even though he is 28 and she is 15. He later admitted to police that he had sex with the daughter and told officers, “I knew what I was getting into. I’m not mad. I’m getting what I deserve,” reports said.

Walker also told police that he has a fiancée and three children and a baby on the way, reports said. Reports said the sexual activity happened a few weeks ago.

The daughter confirmed Walker’s story, reports said.

The woman’s gun was a 9mm handgun loaded with a .40-caliber bullet, reports said. Reports said police took the gun for the time being, but the woman will get it back once she can think with a “clear head.”

Walker was at first denied entry into the jail because of injuries he received from being pistol-whipped, reports said. He was examined at St. Elizabeth Health Center before he was taken back to jail.

