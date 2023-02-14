Three men discovered shot inside car in Charles County

UPDATE:

Detectives have arrested and charged 19-year-old Kevin Craig, of Indian Head. in connection with this triple shooting.

He's currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Craig is currently on probation for an unrelated firearms charge stemming from an incident in June of 2022, in which he received a 48-hour sentence.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A triple shooting has left two people dead in Charles County.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle had fled the initial crime scene on Shelton Court.

Later officers spotted the car several miles away on Route 210 near Laurel Drive in Bryans Road.

Inside investigators discovered three men shot, two of which died.

They have been identified as 19-year-old Xavien Bert Carroll, of Nanjemoy, and Amonte Martez Green, 23 of Waldorf.

The third victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Detectives believe the incident to be isolated.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $2500 reward.