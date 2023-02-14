Open in App
Charles County, MD
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Three men discovered shot inside car in Charles County

By WMAR STAFF,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0kn5t4es00

UPDATE:

Detectives have arrested and charged 19-year-old Kevin Craig, of Indian Head. in connection with this triple shooting.

He's currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Craig is currently on probation for an unrelated firearms charge stemming from an incident in June of 2022, in which he received a 48-hour sentence.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A triple shooting has left two people dead in Charles County.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle had fled the initial crime scene on Shelton Court.

Later officers spotted the car several miles away on Route 210 near Laurel Drive in Bryans Road.

Inside investigators discovered three men shot, two of which died.

They have been identified as 19-year-old Xavien Bert Carroll, of Nanjemoy, and Amonte Martez Green, 23 of Waldorf.

The third victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Detectives believe the incident to be isolated.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $2500 reward.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charles County, MD newsLocal Charles County, MD
Grown Man Posing As Teen Online Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl In Charles County: Sheriff
Waldorf, MD11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MD Man With Large Amount Of 'Molly' Also Had Outstanding Warrant For Assault, Police Say
Gaithersburg, MD13 hours ago
Man With 'Shotgun' Carjacks Victim At Odenton Dumpster On (Not So) Peaceful Way: Police
Odenton, MD17 hours ago
2 teens armed with loaded semi-automatic rifles arrested in Largo: police
Largo, MD23 hours ago
Wanted La Plata woman captured in Baltimore
La Plata, MD11 hours ago
Victim Stabbed Near Laurel 7-Eleven In Critical Condition, New Info On Suspect Released: Police
Laurel, MD13 hours ago
Documents: Baltimore man charged with killing, burning 18-year-old running with car thieves
Baltimore, MD6 hours ago
Police investigate shooting at home in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MD13 hours ago
Unidentified Man Shot In The Head In Baltimore Remains In Critical Condition: Police
Baltimore, MD17 hours ago
Man found shot in apartment building in Prince George’s County dies at hospital
Takoma Park, MD1 day ago
Woman has car stolen after crash by passenger in car that rear-ended her
Washington, DC8 hours ago
3 people hurt, cars damaged in Northeast shooting
Washington, DC21 hours ago
Bowie Police search for man wanted for attempted murder in robbery
Bowie, MD1 day ago
Alexandria sudden death ruled to be gun homicide; victim, suspect identified
Alexandria, VA1 day ago
Victim Identified in Fatal Shooting on Metrobus
White Oak, MD2 days ago
Multiple ATMs Dumped in DC Creek, FBI Investigating
Washington, DC12 hours ago
Prince William Police looking for road rage assault suspect
Gainesville, VA2 days ago
Woman, 18, killed in Montgomery County Inner Loop crash
Woodbridge, VA1 day ago
Police search for missing 11-year-old in Montgomery Co.
Montgomery Village, MD1 day ago
Man dead, two injured after shooting in Northeast DC
Washington, DC17 hours ago
'Everyone loved him:' Family mourns man who was shot, killed in Riverdale; $25K reward in case
Riverdale Park, MD1 day ago
Police ID Victim Of Baltimore Police Shooting, Suspect At Large
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Several Cars Broken Into During Funeral at Maryland Cemetery
Suitland, MD2 days ago
Teen Accused Of Making Bomb Threat Targeting HS Teacher With Suspicious Package In PWC: Police
Dumfries, VA2 days ago
Woman arrested for DUI with young child in car
Herndon, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy