Norphlet homeowner airlifted to hospital after residence catches fire, authorities say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

8 days ago
NORPHLET, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities have confirmed that a homeowner was injured in a Norphlet house fire on Sunday evening.

On February 12, 2023, around 8 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Norphlet Fire Department were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of Wilwood Circle in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, authorities confirmed that a 33-year-old Hispanic male was the victim of the fire.

NBC 10 has learned that the fire was initiated by a burn pile that was near gas cans. According to authorities, the victim was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a medical center in Little Rock, Ark.

