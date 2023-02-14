NASCAR predictions for Cup, Xfinity, and Truck over the entire 2023 season

The 2023 NASCAR season is upon us and the unpredictability has never been more real. The Cup Series goes into the second season of the NextGen car while the Xfinity and Truck Series fields see a full revamp.

Check out our NASCAR season predictions for all three series below!

NASCAR’s regular season standings for each series

Feb 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during practice for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Each section will include the order of the playoff grid, wins, and playoff points for each driver.

NASCAR Cup Series’ regular season standings

No. 5 Kyle Larson: (3 wins: Bristol Dirt, Darlington I, Coca-Cola 600) – 33 PP No. 9 Chase Elliott: (3 wins: Martinsville I, Sonoma, Watkins Glen) – 30 PP No. 20 Christopher Bell: (3 wins: Richmond I, Kansas I, New Hampshire) – 27 PP No. 11 Denny Hamlin: (2 wins: Nashville, Pocono) – 23 PP No. 22 Joey Logano: (2 wins: Richmond II, Chicago Steet Course) – 22 PP No. 12 Ryan Blaney: (2 wins: Phoenix I, Talladega I) – 16 PP No. 48 Alex Bowman: (2 wins: Dover, Daytona II) – 12 PP No. 45 Tyler Reddick: (1 win: COTA) – 11 PP No. 8 Kyle Busch: (1 win: Las Vegas) – 11 PP No. 1 Ross Chastain: (1 win: Atlanta I) – 10 PP No. 24 William Byron: (1 win: Atlanta II) – 10 PP No. 19 Martin Truex Jr.: (1 win: Gateway) – 8 PP No. 23 Bubba Wallace: (1 win: Michigan) – 7 PP No. 14 Chase Briscoe: (1 win: Indianapolis Road Course) – 6 PP No. 6 Brad Keselowski: (1 win: Daytona 500) – 6 PP No. 43 Erik Jones: (1 win: Auto Club) – 5 PP

Drivers who just missed : No. 4 Kevin Harvick, No. 2 Austin Cindric, No. 99 Daniel Suarez, No. 3 Austin Dillon

Kyle Larson returns to his dominant form during the 2023 season and claims his second regular-season championship and first Coca-Cola 600 victory. Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski finally grabs. his first Daytona 500 victory while Joey Logano is triumphant at the Chicago Street Course.

Kevin Harvick’s final year in the NASCAR Cup Series ends with disappointment as he misses the playoffs. Ty Gibbs easily wins Rookie of the Year while A.J. Allmendinger is surprisingly out.

NASCAR Xfinity Series’ regular season standings

No. 00 Cole Custer: (4 wins: Auto Club, Martinsville I, Dover, Watkins Glen) – 43 PP No. 20 John Hunter Nemechek: (3 wins: Phoenix I, Richmond, Kansas) – 31 PP No. 7 Justin Allgaier: (2 wins: Darlington I, Nashville) – 25 PP No. 8 Josh Berry: (1 win: Charlotte) – 19 PP No. 21 Austin Hill: (2 wins: Atlanta I, Chicago Street Course) – 19 PP No. 1 Sam Mayer: (1 win: Daytona I) – 12 PP No. 18 Sammy Smith: (1 win: New Hampshire) – 11 PP No. 9 Brandon Jones: (1 win: Michigan) – 9 PP No. 16 Chandler Smith: (1 win: Pocono) – 5 PP No. 2 Sheldon Creed: 4 PP No. 98 Riley Herbst: 1 PP No. 11 Daniel Hemric: 1 PP

Drivers who just missed : No. 39 Ryan Sieg, No. 26 Kaz Grala, No. 48 Parker Kligerman, No. 31 Parker Retzlaff

Cole Custer wins the regular-season championship in a wild NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Custer and John Hunter Nemechek separate themselves from the pack while Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith, and Chandler Smith win their first career races.

Sheldon Creed surprisingly goes winless but he easily makes the playoffs. Kaulig Racing continues to struggle outside of the No. 10 car while the expected 12 drivers make the playoff field in 2023.

NASCAR Truck Series’ regular season standings

No. 38 Zane Smith: (2 wins: Martinsville, Charlotte) – 31 PP No. 11 Corey Heim: (3 wins: Texas, Nashville, Pocono) – 27 PP No. 98 Ty Majeski: (2 wins: North Wilkesboro, Richmond) – 24 PP No. 52 Stewart Friesen: (2 wins: Atlanta, Bristol Dirt) – 20 PP No. 99 Ben Rhodes: (1 win: Gateway) – 13 PP No. 23 Grant Enfinger: (1 win: Darlington) – 10 PP No. 19 Christian Eckes: (1 win: Daytona) – 9 PP No. 42 Carson Hocevar: 6 PP No. 88 Matt Crafton: 2 PP No. 4 Chase Purdy: 2 PP

Drivers who just missed : No. 13 Hailie Deegan, No. 16 Tyler Ankrum, No. 15 Tanner Gray, No. 24 Rajah Caruth

Zane Smith goes back-to-back for another regular-season championship while Corey Heim, Ty Majeski, and Stewart Friesen have very stellar seasons. Carson Hocevar shockingly fails to win a race during the regular season.

Hailie Deegan leads the group of tough cuts for the 10-driver playoff. Meanwhile, Rajah Caruth leads all rookies in a stacked field alongside Daniel Dye, Nick Sanchez, Taylor Gray, and others.

NASCAR playoffs: First round for each series

Feb 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during media availabilities before practice for the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series: Round of 16

No. 22 Joey Logano: (1 win: Darlington II) – 5 PP No. 5 Kyle Larson: (1 win: Kansas II) – 7 PP No. 9 Chase Elliott: (1 win: Bristol) – 5 PP No. 20 Christopher Bell: 1 PP No. 11 Denny Hamlin No. 24 William Byron No. 19 Martin Truex Jr. No. 48 Alex Bowman No. 8 Kyle Busch No. 1 Ross Chastain: 1 PP No. 45 Tyler Reddick: 1 PP No. 12 Ryan Blaney

Eliminated: No. 14 Chase Briscoe, No. 23 Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Erik Jones, No. 6 Brad Keselowski

It is the playoffs so it is not a surprise to see Logano win right off the bat at Darlington. Following him, the powerful duo of Larson and Elliott win back-to-back races and clinch a spot into the Round of 12.

Briscoe and Wallace do not come as shocking Round of 16 exits; however, it is still notable as both could make playoff runs. Jones and Keselowski are more predictable but still have a solid season overall.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Round of 12

No. 9 Brandon Jones: (1 win: Bristol) – 5 PP No. 20 John Hunter Nemechek: (1 win: Texas) – 6 PP No. 00 Cole Custer: (1 win: ROVAL) – 6 PP No. 7 Justin Allgaier: 1 PP No. 1 Sam Mayer No. 21 Austin Hill No. 18 Sammy Smith: 1 PP No. 8 Josh Berry

Eliminated: No. 16 Chandler Smith, No. 2 Sheldon Creed, No. 11 Daniel Hemric, No. 98 Riley Herbst

Jones only won a single race during the regular season in his new ride but Bristol brings him a new fortunate and good karma. Meanwhile, Nemechek and Custer continue to throw haymakers at each other with more victories.

Smith, Creed, Hemric, and Herbst all exit the Round of 12. All of them could have been possible Round of 8 drivers but a top-heavy field makes it difficult for any of them to go much further into the playoffs.

NASCAR Truck Series: Round of 10

No. 98 Ty Majeski: (1 win: Lucas Oil) – 6 PP No. 52 Stewart Friesen: (1 win: Milwaukee) – 6 PP No. 38 Zane Smith: (1 win: Kansas) – 6 PP No. 11 Corey Heim: 2 PP No. 23 Grant Enfinger: 1 PP No. 99 Ben Rhodes No. 42 Carson Hocevar No. 19 Christian Eckes

Eliminated: No. 88 Matt Crafton, No. 4 Chase Purdy

Majeski leads off the Round of 10 with a victory at Lucas Oil. The story of the Truck Series season has been the dominance of the top-4 drivers and with Smith and Friesen advancing off victories, that still remains the case.

Crafton and Purdy don’t advance to the Round of 8 but Eckes barely squeaks in over the driver of the No. 88 truck. With Purdy, it represents a disappointing end to Kyle Busch Motorsports’ first season with Chevrolet.

NASCAR playoffs: Second round for each series

Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) leads driver AJ Allmendinger (16) into the coliseum track for the sprint race at the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series: Round of 12

No. 24 William Byron: (1 win: Texas) – 5 PP No. 45 Tyler Reddick: (1 win: ROVAL) – 7 PP No. 9 Chase Elliott: 2 PP No. 12 Ryan Blaney: 1 PP No. 22 Joey Logano No. 5 Kyle Larson No. 20 Christopher Bell: 1 PP No. 8 Kyle Busch

Eliminated: No. 11 Denny Hamlin, No. 1 Ross Chastain, No. 48 Alex Bowman, No. 19 Martin Truex Jr.

Byron will have a solid 2023 season but a victory at Texas opens the door for more success. With Talladega seeing a non-playoff winner, Reddick tames the Charlotte ROVAL to be the other to advance on victories.

Hamlin and Chastain headline a very star-studded group of playoff exits. Bowman and Truex don’t come with much shock but each driver was fully capable of making a Championship 4 appearance in 2023.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Round of 8

No. 7 Justin Allgaier: (1 win: Las Vegas II) – 6 PP No. 9 Brandon Jones : (1 win: Martinsville II) – 6 PP No. 00 Cole Custer No. 20 John Hunter Nemechek

Eliminated: No. 8 Josh Berry, No. 1 Sam Mayer, No. 18 Sammy Smith, No. 21 Austin Hill

Allgaier and Jones punch their tickets to the Championship 4 with dominant victories. Meanwhile, Custer and Nemechek run well enough and have enough playoff points to lock themselves into the final event.

Berry and Mayer both get really close to victories but it’s not enough. JR Motorsports has a really good Round of 8 but not everyone can advance. Smith and Hill both put up solid performances but don’t have enough to move forward.

NASCAR Truck Series: Round of 8

No. 98 Ty Majeski: (1 win: Bristol) – 6 PP No. 11 Corey Heim: (1 win: Homestead) -7 PP No. 38 Zane Smith: 1 PP No. 52 Stewart Friesen

Eliminated: No. 99 Ben Rhodes, No. 19 Christian Eckes, No. 23 Grant Enfinger, No. 42 Carson Hocevar

Majeski and Heim continue their tremendous success with more victories going into the Championship 4. Smith easily cruises to a fourth straight appearance while Friesen barely sneaks into the picture after sitting below the cut-line entering Homestead.

Rhodes has the edge for the final spot but doesn’t earn enough points at Homestead. Eckes, Enfinger, and Hocevar all go out of the playoffs with the star power at the top of the series being too strong to overcome.

NASCAR playoffs: Third round for each series

Feb 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (18) during media availabilities at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series: Round of 8

No. 20 Christopher Bell: (1 win: Las Vegas II) – 5 PP No. 5 Kyle Larson: (1 win: Homestead) – 6 PP No. 12 Ryan Blaney: (1 win: Martinsville) – 6 PP No. 9 Chase Elliott: 1 PP

Eliminated: No. 22 Joey Logano, No. 24 William Byron, No. 45 Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Kyle Busch

Bell redeems himself after terrible luck at Las Vegas last season with a victory as Larson goes back-to-back at Homestead. Blaney finally gets over the hump and claims a victory at Martinsville with Elliott filling in the final spot.

Logano and Byron come close to leaping Elliott but the gap is too much to overcome. Reddick and Busch’s storybook runs come to an end as they don’t have the equipment to compete with the other drivers.

NASCAR playoffs: Championship 4 weekend

Feb 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) during qualifying at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series: Championship 4

Results:

No. 20 Christopher Bell No. 12 Ryan Blaney No. 9 Chase Elliott No. 5 Kyle Larson

Bell was one green flag run away from winning it during the 2022 season but this year represents his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. Bell and Blaney have a classic battle as both fight incredibly hard for their first title with the Hendrick Motorsports duo not having enough speed.

Bell finishes the season with five victories which is tied with Larson for the most in the series. The 2023 season represents one of the best years the Cup Series has seen in a long time and an intense battle in the Championship 4 resembles that success.

Champion: No. 20 Christopher Bell

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Championship 4

Results:

No. 20 John Hunter Nemechek No. 9 Brandon Jones No. 00 Cole Custer No. 7 Justin Allgaier

Nemechek looked to be one of the favorites the entire year and it ended in that fashion with his first NASCAR Xfinity Series title. Nemechek maintains a solid gap over Jones while Custer and Allgaier make rare mistakes along the way.

Nemechek ends the year with five victories which ties him with Custer. Both of the drivers also make the move back to the Cup Series with Jones emerging as a serious threat for the 2024 season.

Champion: No. 20 John Hunter Nemechek

NASCAR Truck Series: Championship 4

Results:

No. 98 Ty Majeski No. 11 Corey Heim No. 38 Zane Smith No. 52 Stewart Friesen

Majeski carries his high playoff momentum into Phoenix Raceway and claims his first NASCAR Truck Series championship. On a rare occurrence, the ending of the event goes green while Majeski and Heim have a classic battle with Smith and Friesen looking ahead.

Majeski finishes the 2023 season with five victories and earns himself a ride at the next level. The four best Truck Series drivers made the Championship 4 and a mass exodus of top drivers takes place once again.

Champion: No. 98 Ty Majeski

