One of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds has hit the brakes on investing in China amid fears about Beijing's leadership, report says

This turn away from the second-largest economy stems from a number of concerns, including fears about policy decisions by China's leadership.
GIC executives cited growing US-China political tensions, President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" campaign to reduce inequality, and fears of unexpected moves from Beijing like its crackdown on the tech sector, the FT reported.
The last three years were marked by a slew of strict regulations on the sector, which China's leaders deemed to have become too powerful in the country. And Ant Group's $37 billion IPO that Chinese authorities stopped also hurt GIC.
Meanwhile, the fund has been hit by China's ongoing real-estate crisis, which Beijing helped bring about by trying to stem excessive borrowing.
Despite a three-decade history with China that proved financially beneficial, GIC is reported to have directly invested in just two Chinese companies in 2022, compared to 16 in the year before. Still, the fund's leadership is not closed off to future investment in China.
And while its position in China has decreased, GIC has expanded its global investments by 17% last year compared to 2021.
