New Orleans Saints linked to former No. 1 pick in free agency

By Andrew Buller-Russ,

8 days ago

Ever since Drew Brees retired at the end of the 2020 season, the New Orleans Saints have had a quarterback issue. Yet even when Brees’ talents were diminishing, the Saints didn’t do enough to plan for a potential future without the Hall of Fame QB. Having spent just a seventh and fourth-round pick at the position since 2020, now New Orleans is paying for it.

Heading into the offseason, Jameis Winston and Jake Luton are the only quarterbacks listed on the Saints’ roster. Andy Dalton is set for free agency. Yet, even if Dalton was under contract, a strong argument could be made for the Saints to continue adding to the depth chart.

While there’s some hope a healthy Winston can spark a turnaround in 2023, as they say, it’s never good to place all your eggs in one basket.

New Orleans Saints hyped as landing spot for Baker Mayfield

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This is why the latest report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggesting the Saints should be a team to watch regarding a potential Baker Mayfield signing in free agency makes sense.

The former Cleveland Browns, Panthers, and Rams QB was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2018 and finished as a runner-up to win Rookie of the Year, but has largely failed to improve since. Yet, Mayfield did manage to impress once he caught on with the Rams late in the season, leading a win over the Las Vegas Raiders just two days after he landed in LA.

Even if Mayfield isn’t given the starting role, having him either compete with Winston in training camp or serve as his backup, keeping the iron hot, could turn out to be a wise move for a team in salary cap hell and plenty of holes to fill.

Being that Mayfield is unlikely to command top dollar, with so many other free agent quarterbacks set to hit the market, the Saints could become an intriguing option for the soon-to-be 28-year-old QB, knowing he could have an opportunity to earn playing time. No matter where he lands, it wouldn’t be surprising for Mayfield to sign a one-year, prove-it deal that allows him to showcase his skills as he hopes to land a bigger payday next offseason. Perhaps the Saints could be the destination where Mayfield turns his career around for good.

