Reports: Eagles expected to promote Brian Johnson to OC

By Sportsnaut,

8 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to promote quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator to replace Shane Steichen, according to multiple reports.

Steichen was named head coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

The Eagles also are considering passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, who could also follow Steichen to the Colts. Former Colts OC Marcus Brady, fired before head coach Frank Reich this past season, is also on Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s staff.

But Johnson, who has received multiple requests to interview for OC positions with other teams, seems to be the natural heir apparent to Steichen. ESPN called Johnson one of the most sought-after assistants in the NFL.

“He’s going to be a star one day,” Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said of Johnson ahead of the Super Bowl. “I have no doubt in my mind.”

Johnson, 35, has known Hurts and his family since he was 4 years old.

Johnson completed his second season with the Eagles after a stint at OC with the Florida Gators in 2020. Johnson has also been QBs coach/OC collegiately at Houston (2018) and Utah (2012-13).

–Field Level Media

