Parker McCollum To Release New Song, “I Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere,” This Friday

We have another new song on the way from Parker McCollum .

He announced on Twitter yesterday that a tune called “I Ain’t Goin Nowhere” will be out everywhere this Friday:

“ This Friday. New song. It’s called ‘I Ain’t Goin Nowhere.’ I hope you like it.

You can hear a preview of it on my tik tok. Love y’all! Thanks for loving what I do!!”

He also shared a teaser of it over on TikTok:

This is likely the second single from Parker’s forthcoming album, which he previously noted would drop on May 12th, as his current single “Handle On You” is currently sitting inside the Top 15 at country radio.

He also released his highly anticipated single “Stoned” in December of last year, and teased a new tune called “Lessons From An Old Man.”

Parker is gearing up to hit the road on his own 2023 headlining tour , in addition to opening a few shows for Eric Church on his The Outsiders Revival Tour, so I’m excited to get to hear all the new material live on the road.

If the rest of the project is anything like this, it has the potential to be some of his best work yet…

“Handle On You”