Open in App
Whiskey Riff

Parker McCollum To Release New Song, “I Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere,” This Friday

By Casey Young,

8 days ago

We have another new song on the way from Parker McCollum .

He announced on Twitter yesterday that a tune called “I Ain’t Goin Nowhere” will be out everywhere this Friday:

“ This Friday. New song. It’s called ‘I Ain’t Goin Nowhere.’ I hope you like it.

You can hear a preview of it on my tik tok. Love y’all! Thanks for loving what I do!!”

He also shared a teaser of it over on TikTok:

This is likely the second single from Parker’s forthcoming album, which he previously noted would drop on May 12th, as his current single “Handle On You” is currently sitting inside the Top 15 at country radio.

He also released his highly anticipated single “Stoned” in December of last year, and teased a new tune called “Lessons From An Old Man.”

Parker is gearing up to hit the road on his own 2023 headlining tour , in addition to opening a few shows for Eric Church on his The Outsiders Revival Tour, so I’m excited to get to hear all the new material live on the road.

If the rest of the project is anything like this, it has the potential to be some of his best work yet…

“Handle On You”

The post Parker McCollum To Release New Song, “I Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere,” This Friday first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Miranda Lambert Says She And Wade Bowen Finally Wrote Some Songs Together After 20 Years Of Friendship
Austin, TX15 hours ago
Watch 49 Winchester Perform “So Damn Sweet” Back In 2020
Bristol, VA3 days ago
Luke Combs On His Decision To Drop Out Of School And Pursue Music Full Time: “Obviously You Can’t Drink For A Living”
Boone, NC20 hours ago
Watch Billy Strings Jam Out “Little White Church” With Crowd Of Other Bluegrass Pickers In Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy