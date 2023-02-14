Open in App
Tampa, FL
WFLA

VIDEO: Tampa FHP trooper gets escort home after hospital release

By Dylan Abad,

8 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An injured Florida Highway Patrol trooper is now recovering at home after he was released from the hospital following a deadly shootout in Wesley Chapel .

“Thank you to Pasco Sheriff and Pasco Fire Rescue who assisted as our FHP Tampa Trooper was released from the hospital this morning and returned to his home where he will continue to recover,” the highway patrol said in a tweet.

Suspect dead, trooper injured in Pasco County shooting, FHP says

According to authorities, the trooper was patrolling I-75 in the early morning hours of Feb. 4 when he spotted two men who appeared to be stealing a pickup truck or the items found inside of the truck.

When the two men attempted to flee in their own truck, a vehicle pursuit ensued. After some time, FHP said the suspects left the interstate and headed onto Overpass Road. That’s when the trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop them.

Authorities said one man surrendered while the other pulled a gun and shot at the trooper, striking him in the torso. FHP said the suspect was killed by gunfire.

The injured trooper was taken to a hospital where he was stabilized and later released. The trooper’s identity was not released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local law enforcement are investigating the shooting.

