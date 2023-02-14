Cardinals extend Mozeliak's contract through 2025

The Cardinals have extended President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak’s contract through 2025.

Bill DeWitt Jr. Made the announcement in Jupiter, FL on Tuesday, saying he was pleased that Mozeliak was staying on for the next three years.

“His track record speaks for itself, and we are well positioned to continue an impressive streak of winning baseball into the future, given our strong farm system and excellent front office team,” DeWitt said.

Mozeliak first toko over as the team’s General Manager in 2008, and has been in his current position since June of 2017.

Mozeliak said he’s excited to continue in his current role, and said in a press conference that he also feels lucky to work in St. Louis.

“You think about a fanbase that truly cares about the product you put on the field,” he said. “When you look at our market size relative to other cities in baseball, yet we still draw over three million.”

This will mark Mozeliak’s 28th season with the team, having first joined in 1995 in a scouting and player development position.

Copyright 2023 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Listen on the free Audacy app .

Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.