Change location
See more from this location?
Hunterdon County, NJ
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioners award contract to national marketing firm to continue The ‘Other Side of Jersey’ tourism initiative
By Jay Edwards,8 days ago
By Jay Edwards,8 days ago
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon Board of Commissioners recently renewed a contract with Clinton-based Percepture, Inc., a national marketing firm, to continue the county’s...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0