Julia Fox Gets Futuristic in Metal Breastplate, Eye Patch & Clear Heels at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Julia Fox made a metallic statement for LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 fashion show. The moment followed Fox’s latest outing with Smith, whose shows she’s attended for several seasons — notably opening his fall 2022 runway in a cutout dress immediately after her breakup with Kanye West.

Fox arrived for the occasion in the Rainbow Room in New York City on Monday night during New York Fashion Week, wearing a slick black catsuit from Smith’s spring 2023 collection. Punctuating the long-sleeved piece was a plunging scooped neckline with a metallic sculpted silver breastplate, which Fox dynamically accented with an asymmetric metal mask shaped like the face of a cracked statue.

Layered silver cutout rings and a clutch with a hammered, flame-shaped handle dynamically completed Fox’s outfit, which her stylist Briana Andalore paired with soaring platform shoes. The close-toed set featured black leather uppers with thin buckled slingback straps. Finishing the set were clear platform soles and matching angled heels, providing the “Uncut Gems” actress with a slick “invisible” height boost.

LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 runway show took place during New York Fashion Week. Held in the Rainbow Room in midtown in New York City, the occasion featured a cocktail hour hosted with Crown Royal, followed by the show itself. The show — featuring makeup by Huda Beauty and Smith’s first forays into menswear — also included a star-studded front row, attended by Julia Fox, Lil Nas X, Fern Mallis, Teyana Taylor, Bethann Hardison, Coco Rocha, Duckie Thot, Lola Brooke and Maiya the Don.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

