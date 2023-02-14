Teyana Taylor Goes Red-Hot in Dramatic Leather Coat & Pointy Shoes at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Teyana Taylor made a fiery statement in the front row for LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 fashion show.

Taylor arrived for the occasion — held in the Rainbow Room in New York City during New York Fashion Week — on Monday night with Stefon Diggs, wearing a full ensemble from Smith’s fall 2022 collection.

The “WTP” singer’s outfit featured a warm brown patchwork leather crop top with a folded neckline, as well as a matching set of wide-leg trousers. Each was accented with gleaming silver zipper trim for a grungy biker finish. Layered atop Taylor’s outfit was Smith’s large ruby-red leather coat, accented by a pointed collar and trim crafted from dyed shearling.

Her accessories included a gleaming oversized gold chain-link necklace, as well as large transparent red shield sunglasses.

Though her footwear was less visible due to the outfit’s length, Taylor’s shoes appeared to take the form of a pair of pointed-toe leather shoes, with a checkered print faded across their uppers for an edgy finish.

LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 runway show took place during New York Fashion Week. Held in the Rainbow Room in midtown in New York City, the occasion featured a cocktail hour hosted with Crown Royal, followed by the show itself. The show — featuring makeup by Huda Beauty and Smith’s first forays into menswear — also included a star-studded front row, attended by Julia Fox, Lil Nas X, Fern Mallis, Teyana Taylor, Bethann Hardison, Coco Rocha, Duckie Thot, Lola Brooke and Maiya the Don.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

