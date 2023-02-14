Timber Rattlers Manager calls 2023 renovations “Big League”

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Second-year manager of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Joe Ayrault joined media members and project managers on a tour of the 2023 Fox Cities Stadium renovation project on Monday, February 13.
Ayrault had seen some improvements at the end of last season, but it was his first time seeing the updates since.
“They are going to have the nicest visitor locker room in the league,” said Ayrault, commenting on the improvements for both teams.
The tour included stops at the following:
- New clubhouse, which is twice the size of the previous one
- Circular home locker room
- Weight room with outdoor access to the agility field
- Manager’s office
- Stairs leading to the female staff locker room
- Two indoor batting cages
Boldt Construction expects the renovations to be complete by March 31, ahead of the Timber Rattler's home opener on April 7 against Peoria.
The renovation project was announced in September 2022 and was projected to cost $10 million.
