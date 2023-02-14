Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
Bossip

Deelishis' Niece Seemingly Killed In Michigan State Mass Shooting

By Rebecah Jacobs,

8 days ago

As updates surrounding the tragic mass shooting at Michigan State University continue to develop, one victim seems to be the relative of a beloved reality star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnAZc_0kn5lalj00
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

On Tuesday morning, Deelishis took to Instagram to share a photo of her niece Arielle, a student at Michigan State University.

In the caption, she revealed that her niece was in a classroom that was in the same building where 43-year-old Anthony McRae opened fire on Monday night. According to reports from Baller Alert, the man reportedly fired shots inside both Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. In her post, Deelishis revealed that the family had not yet heard from Arielle and asked her followers to keep them lifted in prayer.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with their thoughts and prayers, but unfortunately, the situation became even more concerning when Deelishis pinned a comment alluding to her niece’s passing.

“My sweet beautiful niece…RIP baby girl,” read the comment.

Over on Arielle’s Instagram profile, there were many comments telling the young woman to rest in peace and offering their condolences to her family.

While she hasn’t been confirmed as one of the victims, it seems like her family and friends are already mourning a tragic loss.

Now, police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting that claimed the lives of three Michigan State Students, with five victims remaining hospitalized. McRae died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police closed in on the scene.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Deelishis and all of Arielle’s family and friends.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Lansing, MI newsLocal East Lansing, MI
Mourners say their final goodbye to MSU shooting victim Arielle Anderson
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Doctor breaks down while providing updates on MSU shooting victims — 3 dead & 5 injured were all students
East Lansing, MI8 days ago
Deelishis Mourns The Loss Of Her Niece, 1 Of 3 Students Fatally Shot At Michigan State University
East Lansing, MI8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teacher Hospitalized After Brutal Attack by High School Student Captured on Video
Conyers, GA20 days ago
Homeless Couple Found Living In Walmart Attic With Hot Plate, Meth Lab, And 42″ LED TV
Memphis, TN15 days ago
Woman Arrested For Twerking On Elderly Man’s Casket At Funeral Causing It To Fall Over
Atlanta, GA15 days ago
Seven People Shot Dead In Another California Mass Shooting
Half Moon Bay, CA29 days ago
Girl, 15, Jailed for Up to 9 Years for Killing Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star
Mount Vernon, NY28 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX12 days ago
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Detroit, MI15 days ago
High School Cafeteria Worker Arrested For Allegedly Selling Cannabis Edibles To Students
Kentwood, LA27 days ago
Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police
Houston, TX15 days ago
Rapper Charged in Death of Pregnant Woman Found Dead with Upper Body Trauma
Tampa, FL7 days ago
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
Rockville, MD19 days ago
Notes found on Michigan State gunman "gave an indication" of possible motive, police say
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
No F’n Fear: Florida Woman Fights Off Physically Inferior And Flagrantly Frail Male Attacker At Tampa Gym
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Pregnant Detroit mother open fires on woman pregnant by the same man
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Michigan State University Shooting Killed 3, Bill Gate's New GF, Bullied Student Aged 14 Commits Suicide, & More
East Lansing, MI8 days ago
Five dead and no survivors as Arkansas plane crashes
Little Rock, AR11 hours ago
New Footage Shows XXXTentacion Withdrawing $50,000 at Bank on Day of His Murder – Watch
Deerfield Beach, FL15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy