Pitchers and catchers report to a much older Pirates camp

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Coming off a pair of 100-loss seasons and the fourth year of manager Derek Shelton, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington went into this offseason with a different plan.

Only Cleveland had a lower average age than the Pittsburgh Pirates last year. In order to continue to move forward, after getting long looks at younger players in 2022, there is a change this season.

While not taking time away from key younger players, Cherington decided this offseason he needed to give Shelton something to work with on his bench and starting lineup. Simultaneously he hopes the addition of seven players 30 and older, including the return of one of the franchises all-time greats, will start the trend of focusing on winning than rebuilding.

“Been able to add a number of guys who will help lengthen our lineup out,” Cherington said. “Different guys can do different things. I hope we are in a spot where Shelton would have more options available depending on matchups. Have that lineup be deeper than it was at times last year, that’s certainly our hope.”

Bucs added the following position players this offseason

· OF Andrew McCutchen , 36, 1948 hits, 287 HR, .369 OBP

· 1B/DH Carlos Santana, 36, 1533 hits, 278 HR, .359 OBP

· 1B/DH Ji-Man Choi , 31, 350 hits, 61 HR, .345 OBP

· OF/1B Connor Joe , 30, 148 hits, 15 HR, .346 OBP, Bucs 1st round pick

· C Austin Hedges , 30, 343 hits, 66 HR, .247 OBP

“It’s important to us there is an expectation we will prepare the right way,” Cherington said. “Go into games expecting to win, play the right way. We feel like we’ve added some guys this offseason that have done it consistently. It’s nice to have those models in the room.”

It’s not just with position guys, but also on the mound. Young pitchers raved about the example Jose Quintana set last year. The one-year free agent showed the inexperienced Pirates pitchers by example how to prepare for games, how to act, dealing with pressure moments. Quintana was traded to the Cardinals in July and then signed this offseason with the Mets.

Bucs turned to one of the oldest players in the game. Soon-to-be 43-year-old left-hander Rich Hill was first drafted when Bill Clinton was President. He’s pitched 1259 innings over 350 MLB games and is known for being a team player. Vince Velasquez is similar to Quintana in that he’s past 30 and looking or another shot at being a starter. The righty had a 5.02 ERA in 27 games (nine starts) with the White Sox last year striking out 69 and walking 25 in 75.1 innings. His WHIP a respectable 1.235.

“We set out committed to getting better,” Cherington said. “You don’t know exactly what that was going to look like. Its more free agent focused. It’s hard to know at the end of the season how it was going to play out.”

Saying players still need to step up and improve. And they need to thrive in the competition. The Pirates general manager believes ‘we are better’, but admits the proof will play out on the field over the next seven months. Pitchers and catchers first workout at Pirates camp in Bradenton, Florida is Wednesday.