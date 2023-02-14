Eisenhower boyhood home reopens for tours

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home has reopened for tours to the public.

According to the National Archives and Records Administration , the home on the grounds of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum underwent extensive preservation work, including lead paint abatement and maintenance updates.

“These repairs were necessary for both the preservation of this historic home and, more importantly, our ability to continue sharing this history for future generations,” states Library Director Dawn Hammatt.

Scheduled tours are available Tuesday through Sunday and are limited to 10 guests per time slot. Tickets may only be purchased onsite. This project was funded through a combination of federal and private funds from the Eisenhower Foundation. Visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov for additional details on planning your visit.

