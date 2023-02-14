Open in App
Deadline

‘Perry Mason’ And ‘Halo’ Director Jessica Lowrey Signs With Range Media Partners

By Matt Grobar,

8 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Prolific TV director Jessica Lowrey has inked with Range Media Partners for management. The signing comes at a pivotal moment in her career, as she looks to expand into features, while mounting TV pilots.

Lowrey is perhaps best known for directing episodes of such series as Starz’s Heels , AMC’s Fear the Walking , USA Network’s Briarpatch , Queen of the South and Shooter , Fox’s The Passage , Paramount Network’s Heathers , and DC Universe/HBO Max’s Doom Patrol , to name a few.

The rising director recently wrapped shooting blocks of HBO’s Perry Mason and Paramount+’s Halo , as well as Prime Video’s Night Sky . Up next for Lowrey is a block of the eight-episode Netflix limited series The Madness , starring Euphoria ‘s Colman Domingo. She continues to be represented by WME.

Other recent signings by Range Media Partners that we were first to report on include Academy Award-winning actress, producer and director Halle Berry , as well as director Rachel Lambert , whose darkly comic romance Sometimes I Think About Dying opened the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Clientele at the management and production company, founded in September of 2020, span film, television, music, literary, tech and activism. The firm is led by Managing Partners Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Natalie Bruss, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham, as well as Partners Jeff Barry, Tanya Cohen and Kai Gayoso.

More from Deadline
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Huey “Piano” Smith Dies: New Orleans Rocker Behind ‘Rockin’ Pneumonia And Boogie Woogie Flu’, ’Sea Cruise’ Was 89
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Netflix Throws Sports Docuseries Hail Mary With ‘Quarterback’; Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins & Marcus Mariota Tracked During 2022 Season
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Alec Baldwin No Longer Facing 5 Years In Prison For Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting; Big Win For Actor In Battle With Santa Fe D.A.
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Jansen Panettiere Dies: Actor, Brother Of Hayden Panettiere Was 28
New York City, NY2 days ago
Chris Chesser Dies: ‘Major League’, ‘The Color Of War’ Producer Was 74
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
DreamWorks Water Park In New Jersey Remains Closed After Decorative Helicopter Falls Into Pool, Injuring Four
East Rutherford, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy