‘Perry Mason’ And ‘Halo’ Director Jessica Lowrey Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE : Prolific TV director Jessica Lowrey has inked with Range Media Partners for management. The signing comes at a pivotal moment in her career, as she looks to expand into features, while mounting TV pilots.

Lowrey is perhaps best known for directing episodes of such series as Starz’s Heels , AMC’s Fear the Walking , USA Network’s Briarpatch , Queen of the South and Shooter , Fox’s The Passage , Paramount Network’s Heathers , and DC Universe/HBO Max’s Doom Patrol , to name a few.

The rising director recently wrapped shooting blocks of HBO’s Perry Mason and Paramount+’s Halo , as well as Prime Video’s Night Sky . Up next for Lowrey is a block of the eight-episode Netflix limited series The Madness , starring Euphoria ‘s Colman Domingo. She continues to be represented by WME.

Other recent signings by Range Media Partners that we were first to report on include Academy Award-winning actress, producer and director Halle Berry , as well as director Rachel Lambert , whose darkly comic romance Sometimes I Think About Dying opened the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Clientele at the management and production company, founded in September of 2020, span film, television, music, literary, tech and activism. The firm is led by Managing Partners Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Natalie Bruss, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham, as well as Partners Jeff Barry, Tanya Cohen and Kai Gayoso.