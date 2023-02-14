Open in App
YourErie

Forgot about Valentine’s Day? Here are some last-minute gift ideas

By Allen FosterBestReviews,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qus6Y_0kn5k7CY00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What to do if you forgot today was Valentine’s Day

With all the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl, it’s possible (and understandable) that you forgot to get a Valentine’s Day gift this year. But don’t worry, just because the holiday has arrived, it doesn’t mean it’s too late to get a gift. In fact, with a little bit of thought combined with shrewd purchasing, you can make this year the best Valentine’s Day ever.

In this article: Uber Gift Card , Hotels.com Gift Card and Amazon.com eGift Card .

Ways to make someone feel special

Valentine’s Day is often about giant teddy bears and chocolate-covered strawberries , but sometimes, you need to throw a curve to keep things interesting or to help cover up that, you might not have been as prepared as you hoped you’d be this year.

That doesn’t mean you can’t still do something to make your special person feel extra special. In fact, there are several thoughtful things you can do that show you care:

  • Write a poem or make a list of reasons why you love them.
  • Wake up first and start the morning coffee pot.
  • Fill their car up with gas.
  • Put a loving note in their lunch.
  • Surprise them by doing all the chores for the day.
  • Cook a favorite meal.
  • Make a playlist of songs that have significance to your relationship.
  • Forfeit the remote control.

Best Valentine’s gifts you can get right now

Of course, when your good deeds and loving words are fortified with a gift, they make an even bigger impression. Here are a few items you can still buy for Valentine’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8IPb_0kn5k7CY00

Uber Gift Card

Everyone always has some place to go. With an Uber gift card, you can ensure your favorite person will never be without transportation. If they get hungry, it can also be used for Uber Eats.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSVjN_0kn5k7CY00

Hotels.com Gift Card

With a gift card from Hotels.com, you give the gift of an exotic or casual getaway. The recipient gets to decide when and where they want to go. This card is only redeemable online.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJTo3_0kn5k7CY00

Wine.com Gift Card

Wine.com is the world’s largest wine store. You can find everything from big-name, critically acclaimed wines to small production bottles from all over the globe. If you need help making a selection, the site’s recommendation engine can help you find exactly what you desire.

Sold by Wine.com

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vARyZ_0kn5k7CY00

Miss Dior Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Gift Set

You don’t have to wait for this limited edition Valentine’s Day gift set to arrive — you can pick it up at the nearest Ulta store. It comes with Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, Miss Dior perfume for women, and a prefilled travel spray. To make this purchase even more appealing, you can buy now and pay later.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFeyl_0kn5k7CY00

Amazon.com eGift Card

While an Amazon gift card can get you nearly any product you want, people forget it can also be used to rent new movies. Bring some wine to a hotel and order Uber Eats while wearing your favorite new perfume. To cap off the evening, cozy up with a romantic movie from Amazon.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Semi trailer breaks open, dumps 40K pounds of mail on interstate
Crown Point, IN2 days ago
Dog trapped in hole, rescued by Linesville fire crews
Linesville, PA1 day ago
Crews respond to late night car accident on I-90
Titusville, PA2 days ago
Lawsuit: Las Vegas dealer continued play despite man slumped over table in cardiac arrest
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Car heavily damaged after colliding with street sweeper overnight in Erie
Erie, PA1 day ago
Giant Eagle pulls bottled water products sourced near East Palestine from store shelves
East Palestine, OH20 hours ago
Wednesday marks beginning of holy season for Erie Christians
Erie, PA14 hours ago
Erie Winter Carnival carving up some fun in Perry Square this week
Erie, PA13 hours ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN1 day ago
WATCH: Bride and groom rescued after stuck in elevator 2 hours
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Trailer stolen from Offroad Express
Erie, PA1 day ago
Knockout Homelessness returns to the Bayfront since start of pandemic
Erie, PA1 day ago
Erie club facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol without license
Erie, PA1 day ago
48 arrested, 8 minors rescued in San Diego human trafficking bust
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Woman freed from car following rollover accident in Harborcreek
Harborcreek Township, PA2 days ago
Oil spill at North East gas station calls on hazmat team for clean up
North East, PA19 hours ago
United Way Erie helping community with free tax program for residents
Erie, PA14 hours ago
Sentencing delayed for Central Pennsylvania woman who allegedly stole Pelosi’s laptop
Harrisburg, PA20 hours ago
Two alleged DUI drivers crash into each other
Conneautville, PA2 days ago
Buttigieg talks to First News about East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Here’s how you can help East Palestine, Ohio residents
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Military investigates Southern Colorado Marine found dead in barracks
Buena Vista, CO2 days ago
Husband of housekeeper arrested in death of Los Angeles Bishop David O’Connell
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Charges against Alec Baldwin downgraded in ‘Rust’ shooting case
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy