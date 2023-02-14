Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Robb Report

Carmelo and La La Anthony’s Spanish-Style LA Home Just Hit the Market for $2.6 Million

By Abby Montanez,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCuDX_0kn5k2mv00

Before their split, Carmelo and La La Anthony shared a chic, Spanish-style retreat in Los Angeles . Now, nearly two years after calling it quits, the former couple is finally parting ways with their longtime family home .

The NBA star and his ex-wife, who officially filed for divorce back in June 2021, have listed the sprawling California estate for a cool $2.6 million. The palatial pad dates all the way back to 1929 but has since undergone an extensive renovation. Today, the modern abode offers three spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms and more than 2,000 square feet of living space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooKSk_0kn5k2mv00
Carmelo and La La Anthony’s former Los Angeles home just listed for $2.6 million.

“The property is a completely private and redone Spanish oasis in the heart of Beverly Grove for the most discerning of buyers,” Nima Tehrany of Compass , who holds the listing together with colleague James Baulding, told Architectural Digest .

The secluded one-story residence is hidden behind sturdy gates and tall hedges. Staying true to its roots, the home sports a white stucco exterior, a red tiled roof and charming archways. Inside, you’ll find vaulted beamed ceilings, oversized picture windows and hardwood flooring throughout. The light-filled living room features a cozy fireplace and postcard-like views of the olive trees outside. Elsewhere, the eat-in kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and a wine fridge, while the breakfast nook is surrounded by limewash walls that create a modern yet old-world feel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdh2X_0kn5k2mv00
The Spanish-style residence was originally built in the ’20s but has been totally renovated.

When you need to unwind, the primary suite is outfitted with a massive walk-in closet clad in dark wood. There’s also a spa-like en suite complete with a freestanding soaking tub, dual sinks, a glass-walled shower and vistas of the bamboo-lined yard. Speaking of which, the grounds themselves have a few surprise perks, including an open-air cabana, multiple al fresco dining areas and a sparkling plunge pool and spa. Sounds like a slice of paradise in Beverly Grove.

Click here to see all the photos of 353 North Sweetzer Avenue .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9c8R_0kn5k2mv00
More from Robb Report
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Actor Jim Carrey has owned this enormous Los Angeles residence for nearly 30 years — and now it can be yours for almost $29 million. Take a look around.
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Los Angeles, CA15 days ago
Take A Look At Bad Bunny's New Multi-Million Dollar House In Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA29 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Inside Lil Wayne’s Just-Sold $28M Miami Mansion
Miami Beach, FL14 days ago
The World’s Most Expensive Home for Sale Is Found in New York — And the Kitchen Is Far from What We Expected
New York City, NY15 days ago
I live in a closet-size 80-square-foot NYC apartment: See inside
New York City, NY8 days ago
Serena Williams Gets Sleek in Black Bodycon Minidress & Neon Off-White x Nike Sneakers
Miami, FL5 days ago
Tristan Thompson Reportedly Bought a $12.5 Million Mansion Conveniently Next to Ex Khloé Kardashian’s Home – See Photos!
Hidden Hills, CA22 days ago
This 80 Square-Foot NYC Apartment Costs $1,750 Per Month — Here’s What It Looks Like
New York City, NY6 days ago
REYNA New York
New York City, NY6 days ago
Darling Digs: Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Glitzy Palm Springs Hideaway Just Hit the Market for $3.8 Million
Palm Springs, CA16 days ago
Blueface’s Santa Clarita Restaurant Left Trashed By Vandals
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy