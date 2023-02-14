ECU concludes first day at AAC Championships

DALLAS – The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team wrapped up day one of the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships competing in the 1-meter dive and currently sit in fourth place with 49 points.



Freshman Frida Zungia earned a team-best 24 points after finishing sixth in the A-Finals with a score of 271.45. Junior Flanary Paterson took 11th overall (third in the B-Finals) after a score of 252.50 for an additional 16 points.



Freshman Caitlin Irivine Smith (five) and senior Anna Otto (four) each earned points during preliminary competition.

Women Standings

Houston – 115 points FIU – 72 Florida Atlantic – 53 East Carolina – 49 North Texas – 38 SMU – 32

The Pirates will be back in the diving well starting at 12 noon (ET) for the 3-meter preliminaries inside the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium. Finals are set for 7 p.m. (ET) and can be seen on ESPN+ .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.