East Palestine, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

WATCH: Governor DeWine provides update on train derailment in East Palestine

By Ian Cross,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BiSv_0kn5gdax00

Governor DeWine was joined by cabinet officials Tuesday at 3 p.m. for a news conference to provide an update on the train derailment in East Palestine. This was the third update from DeWine since the train derailed 11 days ago on Feb. 3.

Watch a replay of the full news conference below:

Gov. DeWine gives Feb. 14 update on East Palestine train derailment

DeWine has held two previous news conferences on the East Palestine train derailment, one Feb. 6, the Monday after the crash, and another on Feb. 8, during which a NewsNation reporter was arrested. Watch them both below:

Feb. 6 news conference:

Feb. 8 news conference:

View more continuing coverage of the East Palestine train derailment here.

