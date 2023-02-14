Hiring on a Budget: Where to Post a Job for Free

Job posting sites are crucial when it comes to finding talent. They promote your company and your job openings to qualified candidates that may not have otherwise known you were hiring. Even if you don't have an existing career page, job sites can still provide a premium hiring experience for potential employees.

Growing businesses know that an efficient hiring process saves time, money, resources and lets you make hiring decisions faster. Many job sites are also equipped with other valuable capabilities employers can take advantage of, including job posting templates, resume filtering, and candidate management tools.

Whether you're hiring for a new project or need to find a replacement immediately, job sites make it easy to find qualified applicants and get straight to the interviews—and it's even better when it's free.

If you're on a budget, these 10 free job posting platforms are a great, cost-effective way to find the right candidate.

ZipRecruiter - Best Overall Package

Four out of five employers who post a job on ZipRecruiter get a quality candidate within the first day. The intuitive hiring platform offers a free trial with no commitments. Posting your first job is free and easy with their job posting templates. ZipRecruiter locates the best candidates by using powerful matching technology to sift through thousands of resumes—leading to more quality hires and reduced hiring time. And with its Invite to Apply feature, ZipRecruiter allows employers to invite top candidates to apply for their jobs.

Handshake

This recruiting platform has access to over 9M students and alumni across top educational institutions in the United States. Perfect for entry-level positions and recruiting recent college students, Handshake 's free service allows employers to post jobs and register for events and career fairs.

Glassdoor

Bring your company's story to life with Glassdoor . Attract, nurture, and hire talent using this free service. Glassdoor's site functionality presents your company's mission, culture, salary information, and more. A free trial allows companies to gain actionable insights from employees to improve retention.

Indeed

Post jobs for free and appear in general search results with Indeed . This powerful search engine has access to over 250 million unique monthly visitors. If you're looking for a boost, Indeed's pay-per-click offerings provide more visibility and push your posting to more candidates through desktop, mobile and job alerts.

Jora

Jora pulls from job boards worldwide and integrates with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS.) Not only will your job posting appear on multiple job pages, but relevant candidates will also receive the listing via email alerts. Jora allows up to ten free job ads per month and will have new product features available to employers soon. Free job postings are live for 28 days from the post date.

PostJobsFree

Precisely as the name indicates, PostJobsFree distributes your job postings to many popular job sites, like ZipRecruiter , for free. Premium membership unlocks access to candidates' full resume details—including contact information and paid ads for your posting across their list of job sites.

LinkedIn

Job seekers naturally head to LinkedIn to leverage their professional network when looking for a new role. LinkedIn Talent Solutions lets employers post one free job in minutes. LinkedIn goes beyond the resume and taps into insights from your company, job post and user profiles to find qualified candidates.

SimplyHired

SimplyHired lets employers create job postings and review applicants at no cost. Your listing will be visible on over 100+ job boards for free. Though getting noticed on their platform is free, you'll need to pay to reveal a candidate's contact information. Rates begin at $9.99 per candidate reveal, so SimplyHired's pay-to-contact model may still be a cost-effective option for occasional hiring.

Workable

Post your job in minutes with Workable 's free 15-day trial. Your posting will go to 200 of the most popular job sites with no credit card required and no software to install. This feature also lets you schedule interviews and communicate with candidates.

Talent.com

Talent.com is a self-serve platform that offers free job postings for employers. Your listing will be visible on over 1,000 job posting partner sites. Talent.com doesn't limit the number of job postings an employer can post; however, they recommend sponsoring a listing for enhanced results.