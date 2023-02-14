New Orleans neighbors feeding police officers working Mardi Gras parades

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— Dozens of law enforcement officers from across the state have started providing security at parades and a lot of neighborhoods are grateful, so they’ve found a way to show their gratitude.

“We get up in the morning at like 5:30 and we go cook breakfast,” Tina Scott with the Lower Garden District Association said.

But the breakfast on parade days isn’t for themselves.

“It is really important for us to connect with our police officers,” Arthur Soroken with the Lower Garden District Association said.

Arthur Soroken and Tina Scott with the Lower Garden District Association understand that the NOPD has a lot on their plate with the high crime rate and staff shortages so in return they are serving hot plates for the officers working parade patrol.

“We want them to know we appreciate them spending time away from their family, while we are with our family having a blast,” Scott said.

“One of the biggest reasons it is important this year they are understaffed and they are doing double shifts,” Soroken said.

These neighbors teamed up with Sysco Foods and Blue Dot Donuts to cook up breakfast at the Sixth District Police Station and this past weekend they served 80 officers.

“We fuss about a lot in New Orleans all the time, but we aren’t fussing about the job they are doing. I know this breakfast is just food. The way to someone’s heart is through their mouth and we are trying to get through to their hearts,” Scott said.

It’s all about connecting with the officers who protect them.

“It humanizes them and they are out there busting it, and we are here to give back,” Soroken said.

They will continue to serve the officers at Sixth District working the parades again this Saturday, Sunday, Lundi Gras, and Mardi Gras Day.

They recently started a fundraiser called Cop6 Booster Club Fundraiser to help Sixth District make repairs sustained during Hurricane Ida.

