Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Florida woman injured on state fair ride

By Justin Schecker,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeq8m_0kn5fbri00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Early Sunday afternoon, Eve Brock said something went horribly wrong after she got on a ride at the Florida State Fair with her boyfriend’s 9-year-old son.

“It kind of goes side to side and then spinning while it’s doing that,” Brock said, describing the “Spin Out” ride on the State Fair’s Midway.

Brock said she feared for the worst when the centerpiece of the ride decorated with light bulbs became partially detached.

After release of video, lawsuit claims Alabama man froze to death in police custody, was ‘likely’ placed in jail freezer

“It almost felt when we were riding it that the ride was falling down, which was really, really terrifying,” she said. “The way it was hinged it came towards us, so I stuck my feet out to try to stop it from hitting us because I didn’t know how far it was gonna come back.”

Brock said only two other children were on the ride in addition to her and her boyfriend’s son.

She said she started yelling to shut down the ride but it wasn’t until they started “hearing the bulbs hit the metal floor of the ride” that “everybody was like ‘what the heck is happening?’”

Brock recalled seeing her boyfriend’s 6-year-old daughter while she waited nearly 20 minutes to get off the ride with her two sprained ankles.

“As I was panic attacking and she was looking up at me just sobbing her little eyes out,” she said. “She couldn’t do anything. She didn’t know what was going on.”

News Channel 8 reached out to the Florida State Fair for comment about Brock’s injury on a ride.

Police: Tennessee man says he shot friend in the face after taking mushrooms

“The ride operator followed proper safety protocol and brought the ride down safely to its resting position,” said Frank Zaitshik, Wade Show Owner & Midway Manager for the Florida State Fair. “EMS was onsite, one person was evaluated and to our knowledge, there was no further treatment needed. Wagner Consultant Group, our third-party Ride Inspection Team, along with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, reinspected the ride and found it to be safe to return to operation.”

State regulators require that fair rides undergo daily inspections. These reports must be done prior to opening each day.

Brock said the fair paid for her emergency room visit and offered her free ride tickets.

“I’m never going to get on another amusement park ride at a fair now,” Brock said. “A roller coaster at a big park, probably, but still it was scary.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
After 4 years on the run, Florida man arrested in Montana
Marianna, FL2 days ago
Cat survives 14-month journey to Las Vegas from Alabama
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
3 Alabama doughnut shops ranked among the best in America by Yelp
Gulf Shores, AL16 hours ago
North Alabama concrete business owner indicted on fraud charges
Hartselle, AL2 days ago
Louisiana police hoping to identify float rider who threw bottle into crowd at Mardi Gras parade
Scott, LA2 days ago
Florida professor’s job at risk amid concerns he is ‘indoctrinating students’
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
‘Providing them a second chance’: State officials tour Alabama’s largest correctional education system
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Ash Wednesday unifies faiths across Alabama
Homewood, AL5 hours ago
Students encouraged to take advantage of free college application week
Montgomery, AL9 hours ago
Jimmy Carter’s close ties to Alabama
Birmingham, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy