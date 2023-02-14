As Leon County Schools superintendent faces DOE investigation, teachers, unions offer support

Teachers' unions and educators are speaking out against the Florida Department of Education's investigation into Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Hanna, who is being investigated for allegedly infusing "personal views" into his work as the head of the school district, has remained quiet on the issue. But within the past week, national, state and local teachers' unions have voiced their support for him and condemned Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him a "bully."

"He understands that if you can't be loved, you divide and conquer," said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers said of the governor. "He's trying to take out anyone who disagrees with him. That's not democracy, that's a different way of running a government."

At a press conference at the Florida Education Association building in downtown Tallahassee recently, Weingarten joined FEA, the Leon Classroom Teachers Association and Hanna to announce two grants for Leon and Pinellas counties. The grants, over $30,000 for each local union, are to help address systemic challenges like teacher retention.

Andrew Spar, president of FEA, said the governor has a hit list.

"This governor has made it clear he's not afraid to remove people from office as he did with the attorney general from Tampa, as he did with school board members in several districts in the state, as he's threatened with superintendents in this state," Spar said. "We, as Randi said, are about bringing people together."

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond for comment.

In a certified letter on Dec. 22 from Randy Kosec, chief of professional practices at the Florida Department of Education, the agency alleged Hanna has failed to take “reasonable precautions to distinguish your personal views and those of your educational institution.”

In a statement, Hanna said he believes an email sent to teachers at the beginning of the school year is what spurred the investigation, along with a complaint sent by a parent and member of the Mom's for Liberty to the Governor’s Office. A representative with Mom's for Liberty did not respond for comment.

In an email to district staff, Hanna wrote his support for teachers and said “You do you!”

“Continue to teach the standards just as you have always done and do not worry for one minute about naysayers, political and others, who are trying to mislead people and control what you can and cannot say in your classroom,” he wrote. "If someone wants to come after you, they will have to go through us and our attorneys."

Scott Mazur, president of LCTA, said he believes the state investigation is without merit.

"When he said 'you do you,' that is not saying 'do things that are illegal outside of state statute.' He is being supportive of educators as they are doing what they know what is in the best interest of students as they partner with parents," Mazur said.

In an email to the school board, Leon High School teacher Sarah Marquez expressed her "disgust" for DOE's investigation into Hanna.

"As a child of a Cuban refugee who fled such authoritarianism, I understand that honoring differences of opinion and the will of the people is fundamental to democracy itself," she said.

At a school board meeting Tuesday, school board member Laurie Cox said she was "disappointed" in Hanna for aligning himself with AFT, citing the organization's ties to the Democratic Party.

"They came dissing our elected officials," she said, referring to the press conference last week.

In last year's school board election, a mailer sponsored by the Leon County Republican Party advertised her opponent Alex Stemle as “working with the Florida Teachers Union," and encouraged voters to vote against him.

Cox said neither she nor her campaign had anything to do with the mailer.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: As Leon County Schools superintendent faces DOE investigation, teachers, unions offer support