Dr. Scholl Foundation money creates two scholarships at the McCourt School

The Dr. Scholl’s Foundation recently gifted $40,000 to the McCourt School of Public Policy to help expand funding for active-duty service members, veterans and military-connected students.

With the money, the D.C. school at Georgetown University was able to provide new scholarship support to its veterans, active-duty service members and military-connected students.

The Scholl Foundation gift will create two $20,000 merit scholarships covering partial tuition expenses for the academic year 2023-2024 for two military-connected students at the McCourt School. Scholarship recipients will be awarded in the spring of 2023.

The Dr. Scholl Foundation was established by Dr. William M. Scholl, in 1947 and provides financial assistance to organizations committed to improving the world. It has contributed over $312 million since 1980 to organizations, particularly in the area of education.

“The McCourt School is deeply grateful to the Dr. Scholl Foundation for their support of active-duty service members, veterans and military-connected students in our community,” said McCourt School Dean Maria Cancian. “We are honored to contribute to their mission of improving our world through innovation, hard work and compassion — values we share here at McCourt.”

The McCourt School is home to several dozen military-connected students, including approximately 20 active-duty U.S. Army Officers participating in the Joint Chiefs of Staff Internship program . These students are part of a growing population of nearly 1,400 military-connected students across all of Georgetown’s campuses.

“The McCourt School and the Dr. Scholl Foundation share a mission to improve our world,” said the Chairman & President of the Dr. Scholl Foundation, Pamela Scholl. “We are proud to support veteran students and future policy leaders as they too embark upon that mission.”

Breaking down financial barriers to a McCourt education for veteran students — and all students who contribute to a diversity of lived experiences, including unique racial, ethnic, economic and geographic backgrounds — is an integral part of the School’s strategy to build the most inclusive public policy school in the country .

“Georgetown’s McCourt School provides a great pipeline into public policy and public service,” said Dan Mahaffee, Dr. Scholl Foundation board member and senior vice president & director of policy at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress. “We are proud to support Dean Cancian’s aspiration to draw across society to build leaders from all backgrounds and experiences.”