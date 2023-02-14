Police investigate after body found on South 18th Street in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE − Fort Pierce police are investigating what they called a suspicious death after a body was found Monday behind a home on South 18th Street.

Police about 1:30 p.m. Monday went to a residence in the 400 block of South 18th Street and encountered “the body of an unknown deceased male,” the agency stated. The location is between Delaware and Orange avenues.

Police reported the cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

April Lee, police spokesperson, said Tuesday the deceased, a man, was found in the backyard of a home. Lee said investigators have not determined the man’s identity.

Yellow police tape on Tuesday morning blocked off a white home with pink trim on the west side of South 18th Street. A number of Fort Pierce police and animal control officials were there. A detective said he could not answer questions.

Lee also could not answer additional questions, such as whether others were present at the time when police arrived, whether the body was decomposed or had signs of trauma or whether anyone was living in the home at the time.

The home's owner is Basilia C. Callejas, according to St. Lucie County Property Appraiser's records.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Troy Carter at 772-332-9646 or tcarter@fppd.org or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

