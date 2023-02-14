The Old German Beer Hall is celebrating Fred Usinger Day, Feb. 23, by giving all patrons free bratwurst for the 16th year.

One brat from Usinger's Famous Sausage, across the street, is available per customer from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. while supplies last.

At 6 p.m., Fredrick Usinger IV will tap a keg of beer from Munich Hofbrauhaus. Those in attendance can get a free sample.

“Milwaukee has truly embraced Fred Usinger Day over the past 16-years,” Hans Weissgerber III, founder of the Old German Beer Hall, said in a news release. “We now have groups of friends and family who have made it a tradition to gather on February 23 rd .”

The news release said that more than 1,000 guests visit the beer hall at 1009 N. King Drive for Fred Usinger Day. The day honors company founder Fred Usinger, who bought his employer's butcher shop and founded Usinger's in 1880, according to the company website.

The event also has live music and broadcasts, including:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., live music with Kenny Brandt

3 to 6 p.m., live broadcast with 102.9 the Hog Afternoon Program

5:30 to 8:30 p.m., live music with Mike Schneider

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Free brats and beer for all on Fred Usinger Day at the Old German Beer Hall