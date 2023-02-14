Michigan State University faculty up all night in disbelief after shooting

Ayalla Ruvio wears two hats at Michigan State University: She is an associate professor of marketing and she is a parent to kids enrolled there.

Ruvio is also a survivor, born and raised in Israel where she lived for 36 years among wars and conflict before leaving in 2008. So Monday night's mass shooting at MSU, which left three people dead and five seriously injured , was palpable for her, other faculty and staff that she kept in contact with all night into the early morning hours.

"I was up all night, we all were," Ruvio said, her voice cracking. She said the overall feeling is disbelief and empathy for the families of the victims. "This is very traumatic to everyone. You think about the amount of people in hiding for four hours and not knowing what would happen, hearing gunshots, not knowing if their friends are getting hurt. This is a mass trauma.”

Ruvio and other faculty Tuesday were processing the aftermath of the shooting, that not only took lives, but has upended a community and the education process. The university is shut down until Thursday. Then, normal operations will resume with classes expected to restart Monday. It is now a time for faculty to work out how they will address the trauma of the shooting to help each other and their students heal.

"What’s happened has not only taken lives, it’s disrupted a process of education and our students are paying a lot of money for this education," said Steve Melnyk, professor of supply chain and operations at MSU. "We want to create a safe environment where students are free to learn, to make mistakes and are free to grow. These kids are going to get reality soon enough, it’s a shame that they have to have it thrust in their faces like this.”

'Never thought it would come to State'

Michigan education associations published condolence statements Tuesday to the victims’ loved ones, as well as to the students, faculty and staff at MSU.

“When MSU students are with us, they are our family,” MSU Administrative Professional Association President Martin McDonough said in a statement. “This campus is their home away from home and that has been violated. We need to support our students and the rest of our Spartan community now more than ever, including ensuring that everyone gets the help they need to process their shock, grief and anger.”

The Michigan Education Association and MSU APA will help the university and community, saying drop-in counseling services are available at East Lansing’s Hannah Community Center for MSU students, faculty, staff and their families.

Melnyk and other faculty, staff and students have had training for what to do in the event of an active shooter, he said. Now he wonders whether faculty will next be trained to provide first aid.

Either way, he said, none of it prepares you for the shock felt when it actually happens. He was at home in Haslett, just northeast of East Lansing, Monday evening when he was notified at about 8:20 by the university of an active shooter on campus.

"Essentially, you were in a combat zone," Melnyk told the Free Press. "I had calls coming to me on about an hourly basis and at about 1:30 in the morning, I got a call from the university that the stay-in-place order has been lifted and the shooter has been disabled."

The university did a good job keeping the faculty and students informed, he said. Ruvio commended the university and all the law enforcement agencies that showed up to help. Still, the disbelief lingers.

"I feel unreal about the whole affair," Melnyk said. "You never thought it would come to State. As a faculty, you feel protective, but you want this to be a place where the world around you is violent, but the university is a place of safety. It’s a place where people come to learn and come to grow. Not a place where you come to choose which bulletproof vest you want to wear.

"At what point are people going to say enough is enough?"

Professors will lead the healing

Ruvio was at her home in Williamston when she got text messages from the university informing her of an active shooter and to take shelter.

Ruvio said many of the faculty and staff have kids enrolled at MSU too, so it was especially surreal and frightening for them. For her, it triggered painful memories of her earlier life in Israel. The summer before Ruvio left her homeland, she lived in an area where there was heavy war, she said. She spent the entire summer in shelter with her three young children. She recalls a bombing once when they were told to evacuate the area and all she thought of was, “I have to get to my kids. I have to get to my kids."

Monday night, the same thought ran through her head and she said she knows exactly how the parents of MSU students felt.

“This does bring a lot of traumatic memories back, unfortunately," she said. “The strongest feeling it brings back is my maternal instinct to protect the students and protect the people you love."

Ruvio was sure about one thing Tuesday morning, that is what she and other professors will do when they return to the classroom.

"We’re going to be there for the students, for the school, for each other," Ruvio said. "We’re going to build on the strength of the community and we’ll start the healing process. It’s a long road. But together we can come out stronger.”

