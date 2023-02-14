Open in App
Howell, NJ
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Flips, Concrete Slab Closes I-195 Ramp In Howell

By Jon Craig,

8 days ago
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A tractor-trailer overturned and dumped a large concrete slab onto Interstate 195 during the morning rush hour, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 8:14 a.m. Tuesda-Feb. 14 on I-195 eastbound exit 28B to Roiute 9 in Howell Township, according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

The driver was not injured., Curry said.

The exit ramp remained closed at noon and would remain closed until the concrete slab can be lifted back onto the trailer, Curry said.

There are no additional details available at this time.

Respectfully,

Sgt. Philip Curry #7105

