Port Charlotte, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man caught living in Port Charlotte woods with pet gopher tortoise

By Teddy Byrne,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tcol_0kn5X0qA00

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Barry Yemma was doing what he usually did. He pushed his shopping cart up to a home under construction off Garland Street and began filling it to the brim.

The bright orange cart was loaded with pieces of scrap and other discarded items. It was all part of an arrangement he had made with the construction company.

He could use the scraps to fix up his campsite, which was within walking distance from the new residence being built. However, not everyone in the neighborhood was privy to the arrangements made by Yemma.

Around 9:30 a.m. on February 9th, someone filed a suspicious person report after seeing a “known homeless male” entering the construction site and taking items, according to the arrest report.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded and scoped out the alleged “burglary” scene before following the path Yemma was already walking. Shortly down the road, they found their man behind the arm bar of a bright orange Home Depot shopping cart.

Barry turned over his ID and took the time to answer every and all of the deputies’ questions. He explained his deal with the constriction group and showed his haul from the dumpsters. The only issue the deputies saw, at the moment, was his choice of cart.

Yemma described his relationship with the Home Depot property. He claimed he wasn’t the one who walked off with the cart but came into possession of the makeshift wheelbarrow nearly one month prior. During that time, he contemplated returning it but still kept it in his possession, despite the store being a mere one-mile walk away.

After deputies contacted Home Depot, the store wished to pursue criminal charges. Yemma was arrested and placed in the back of the patrol vehicle.

LOOKING FOR MORE CRIME? — Cape Coral man cracks a beer open during traffic stop

Due to Yemma’s history with theft, deputies turned attention to his campsite to see if there were any other potentially stolen items.

Yemma’s camp was just off the road and highlighted with a massive blue tarp. Carts belonging to Wal-Mart and other local businesses were strewn about, including one holding a special guest.

An endangered gopher tortoise.

The animal was placed inside a shopping cart and provided with a food dish. According to Yemma, a woman left the reptile there the previous day, and he decided to make it his pet.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation was brought in to investigate the matter further, and it was determined that Yemma would face an additional charge of violating an FWC rule by removing the tortoise from its environment.

Aside from the two charges, Yemma also received a trespass warning for the location of his camp.

The gopher tortoise was taken to a safe location, where it was released.

MORE INFORMATION: Want to learn how to help gopher tortoises? CLICK HERE!!!

If you would like more information one how you can help alleviate homelessess in Charlotte County, please visit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition to learn more about the work they’re doing in the community.

