PALM BEACH GARDENS — Shane Lowry will return to the Honda Classic this year, hoping for better luck from the weather gods.

Lowry, the Irishman who lives in Jupiter, was tied for the lead entering the 72nd hole last year when the combination of a clutch second shot by Sepp Straka and the unfortunate timing of a driving rain storm prevented his third win on the PGA Tour.

Straka birdied the hole for his first PGA Tour victory. Lowry, the 2019 British Open champion, was forced to lay up on 18 in a torrential rain that started when he was on the 18th tee box and finished with a par. Straka birdied three of the last five holes.

Still, the finish was Lowry's best in five starts at Honda. After an opening-round 70 on the Champion Course, he carded three consecutive 67s. He was 9-under for the tournament, the first time he played the Honda under par.

Once month later, Lowry tied for third at the Masters, five shots behind champion Scottie Scheffler.

Ranked 22nd in the world, Lowry has played in three world-wide events this calendar year, missing the cut in his most recent, the Dubai Desert Classic and Phoenix Open. He is entered in this week's Genesis Invitational.

Lowry is the fourth golfer to enter Honda in the top 30 of the current world rankings, joining No. 18 Sungjae Im, No. 19 Billy Horschel and Straka, who is 30th. Also playing are the two captains for this year's Ryder Cup, Zach Johnson (US) and Jupiter's Luke Donald (Europe).

Honda is Feb. 23-26 at PGA National. Players have until 5 p.m. Friday to enter the event.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Shane Lowry returns to Honda after runner-up finish in 2022