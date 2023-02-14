Arizona Cardinals' lengthy coach search ends with Jonathan Gannon hire

And then there were none.

The Indianapolis Colts hired Shane Steichen as their head coach on Tuesday morning, leaving the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job as the lone vacancy in the NFL.

But later Tuesday, the Cardinals announced the hiring of Jonathan Gannon as their head coach, leaving no coaching vacancies in the league.

The Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury on Jan. 9 and had been searching for a new coach since, a lengthy search that took over a month and involved a lot of candidates.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo , the team was scheduled to meet with Gannon, the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles again on Tuesday after meeting with him on Monday following his team's 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was believed to be the other finalist for the position.

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka also was reportedly a finalist for the position, but ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported Monday that the Cardinals were focusing on Anarumo and Gannon in their search, implying that Kafka was out of the running.

Gannon, 40, just completed his second season as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator under coach Nick Sirianni. Under Gannon’s direction, Philadelphia’s defense ranked first in the NFL against the pass (179.8 yards per game) and second in total defense (301.5). The Eagles also led the league in sacks during the regular season with 70 and their total of 78, including the playoffs, were the third-most in a single season by any team.

Anarumo, 56, has led the Bengals' defense since 2019. He helped his team make the Super Bowl last season and the AFC Championship Game in the recently completed season. He had previously been the defensive backs coach with the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins.

The Cardinals went 4-13 last season and could be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray for some of the upcoming season.

The Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans have all made coaching hires this offseason before the Cardinals.

The Broncos went with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who also interviewed in Arizona.

The Panthers hired Frank Reich, the former coach of the Colts, who also interviewed with the Cardinals.

The Texans hired DeMeco Ryans, the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, who was thought to be a Cardinals candidate at one point.

The Colts went with Steichen, the offensive coordinator of the Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and new Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores interviewed in Arizona, but pulled their names out of the running to replace Kingsbury.

Current Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were among others to interview with the Cardinals.

