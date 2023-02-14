2023 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Updates and Player Rankings

The college football and NFL season are both in the books and now it's time to get a head start on 2023 with the NFL Draft coming up next on the calendar.

And a perfect time to get our latest updates as to where the experts and analysts predict the top players will go, and who those top players are.

A total of 82 underclassmen declared for the NFL Draft, showing another decrease year-to-year as to how many prospects are electing to turn pro early.

Quarterback seems to be a position with plenty of talent on offer for the NFL to choose from, with a quartet of eligible players from high profile programs.

This year's NFL Draft is set for April 27 through April 29 from Kansas City, home of the defending Super Bowl LVII champion Chiefs.

Scroll through for your up to date look at how the top analysts and experts are projecting their mock drafts and player rankings heading into 2023.

2023 NFL Draft Mock Updates

NFL Draft Bible

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

1. Chicago Bears: Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter

2. Houston Texans: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

3. Arizona Cardinals: Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, Jr.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Kentucky quarterback Will Levis

5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson

6. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski

8. Atlanta Falcons: Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez

9. Carolina Panthers: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy

NFL Draft Bible's full Mock Draft is here .

Mel Kiper of ESPN

Georgia star lineman Jalen Carter

1. Chicago Bears: Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter

2. Houston Texans: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

3. Arizona Cardinals: Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, Jr.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

5. Seattle Seahawks: Kentucky quarterback Will Levis

6. Detroit Lions: Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski

8. Atlanta Falcons: Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy

9. Carolina Panthers: Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey

Mel Kiper's full NFL Mock Draft is here .

Tankathon

Alabama defensive star Will Anderson, Jr.

1. Chicago Bears: Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, Jr.

2. Houston Texans: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

3. Arizona Cardinals: Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter

4. Indianapolis Colts: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

5. Seattle Seahawks: Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson

6. Detroit Lions: Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Kentucky quarterback Will Levis

8. Atlanta Falcons: Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson

9. Carolina Panthers: Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Penn State cornerback Joey Porter, Jr.

Tankathon's full NFL Mock Draft is here .

Bleacher Report Scouting Dept.

Heisman quarterback Bryce Young of Alabama

1. Chicago Bears: Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, Jr.

2. Houston Texans: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

3. Arizona Cardinals: Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter

4. Indianapolis Colts: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

5. Seattle Seahawks: Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy

6. Detroit Lions: Penn State cornerback Joey Porter, Jr.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee

8. Atlanta Falcons: USC wide receiver Jordan Addison

9. Carolina Panthers: Kentucky quarterback Will Levis

10. Philadelphia Eagles: South Carolina cornerback Sam Smith

BR's full NFL Mock Draft is here .

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis

1. Chicago Bears: Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter

2. Houston Texans: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

3. Arizona Cardinals: Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, Jr.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Kentucky quarterback Will Levis

5. Seattle Seahawks: Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson

6. Detroit Lions: Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski

8. Atlanta Falcons: Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness

9. Carolina Panthers: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy

Jeremiah's full NFL Mock Draft is here .

2023 NFL Draft Player Rankings

Texas running back Bijan Robinson

According to NFL Draft Bible

1. Alabama edge Will Anderson: "A potential first overall selection with the ability to convert speed to power and is also a twitch athlete with great speed."

2. Georgia DT Jalen Carter: "Rare athleticism for his size with tremendous strength, explosiveness, and versatility."

3. Alabama QB Bryce Young: "An undersized, athletic gamer who possesses a lasso for an arm and is the consummate team leader. Has experienced the biggest stages that college football has to offer; uber-competitive and ultra-poised."

4. Texas RB Bijan Robinson: "While he is a raw pass protector and must refine his open-field vision to better work to space, Bijan Robinson is an elite running back prospect without any athletic limitations. His size, agility, lateral and linear burst, balance, power, and well-rounded pass-catching are all special."

5. Clemson edge Myles Murphy: "An experienced, versatile defensive lineman who is capable of playing any position with his hand in the dirt up front; possesses a quick first step, with excellent bend and athleticism."

6. Clemson DL Bryan Bresee: "A defensive lineman who boasts experience on the biggest stages and exhibits impressive unidirectional movement skills, power, and length, Bryan Bresee can be an elite defender if he grows more consistent with his technique and recovers from his 2021 ACL tear."

7. TCU WR Quentin Johnson: "A tall, long, strong, explosive, and fast pass-catcher, Quentin Johnston is an exciting deep and jump-ball threat who wins with physicality after the catch. Though he has struggled with injuries and his athletic profile does not lend itself to high-level or diverse route running, the TCU receiver is an immediate low-level starter with elite upside."

8. Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski: "A potential first-round pick that has the versatility to play any position on the offensive line with his size and athletic ability."

9. South Carolina CB Cam Smith: "A rowdy defensive back that consistently detects the ball, Smith roves the secondary with a presence that makes quarterbacks second guess their decisions."

10. Georgia CB Kelee Ringo: "The high school pedigree, size, length and experience in the SEC are all there with Ringo, he just doesn’t have the change of direction and feel for the game to be a top of the line cornerback prospect."

You can see NFL Draft Bible's complete player rankings here .

