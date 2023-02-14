Two MSU professors get highest honors

Texas Tech University Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell and Midwestern State University Interim President Keith Lamb presented the system's highest faculty honors at MSU Monday.

The Distinguished Teaching Award went to John Martinez and the Distinguished Research Award went to Christina Janise Wickard, Ph.D.

Martinez is professor at the Dillard College of Business Administration while Wickard is associate professor in the Curriculum and Learning Department of the West College of Education

The awards recognize academic excellence across the Texas Tech University System and are the most prestigious awards granted to faculty throughout the system, according to a news release.

“These awards recognize the best of the best, and I am extremely honored to recognize our world-class faculty across the Texas Tech University System,” Mitchell said.

Both recipients received a $5,000 stipend and an engraved medallion.