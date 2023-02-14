Pitt vs Boston College: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

The Pitt Panthers will try to extend their winning streak to six by beating Boston College.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are riding their third five-game win streak of the season and will look to extend the streak to a season-high six victories in a row when they host Boston College. After the Eagles dispatched the Panthers easily in the first round of the ACC Tournament last season, Jeff Capel and company will seek some revenge.

Game Info

Opponent: Boston College (12-14 overall, 6-9 ACC)

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Location: Petersen Events Center; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Broadcast: ACC Network and 93.7 The Fan

Odds

The Panthers are consensus nine-point favorites over the Eagles. Pitt is -430 on the moneyline while Boston College is a good value pick at +330. The over/under for the point total has been set at 138.5.

Three Storylines

Defending the Post

Boston College's star big, Quinten Post has played sparingly this year while injuries have kept the 7'0 junior sidelined for all but 13 games. Still, in those 13 games, he's been outstanding. He can score (16.8 points per game), rebound (6.2 boards per game), pass and shoot from the outside (41.7% from 3-point range this year on 2.8 attempts per night).

This is another tall order for Federiko Federiko, who's improved with each game even when facing the loaded frontcourts of the ACC, but Post is one of the few matchups that can force Federiko to come out of the paint and play defense on the perimeter, making it a different challenge than the ones Federiko has handled so well this season.

Nagging Injury for Nelly

Pitt's starting point guard is dealing with an ankle injury right now. Head coach Jeff Capel said many Panthers are dealing with bumps and bruises - that's just natural for all college basketball teams around this time of year - but he took special care to point out Nelly Cummings' ankle injury, which was part of the reason why he sat for the final 12:30 of the Florida State game from over the weekend.

Cummings will play, Capel said during this week's ACC coaches call, but will be far from 100%. He does not know how it will impact Cummings' minutes - that will be determined by his play and movement on the court.

On a Historic Hot Streak

The Panthers have won five in a row, seven of their last eight and 17 of 21 games since the third week of November. This is a historic pace for Pitt, who would win 22 regular season games - the most of any season since the program's inaugural year in the ACC - if they continue on their current pace.

Pitt can also match an even older record, one that dates back to 2011 and arguably the best season in program history, by beating the Eagles at the Petersen Events Center.

